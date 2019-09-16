The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
In order to obtain an Arizona Game & Fish hunting license at the earliest possible age, I took the NRA gun safety class. At that time there was no propaganda about gun confiscations. Also note that the AR-15 had just been designed and not even deployed to our troops in Vietnam. The AK-47 was in wide use by many third-world rebels and insurgents. Widespread rumors of gun confiscation followed prominent mass shootings and assignations. This threw gun owners into a huge hissy fit, as they reasoned, and I quote, “If they know where to look, they will come to get them.”
More than five decades have passed since I first heard about the “Slippery Slope” argument. The NRA has put that compelling and fearful thought into a most easily lead astray president, and into many NRA members’ minds. He even used that argument to backtrack on his commitment to support background checks for the third time.
This fine paper allows all to offer opinions whether well founded or not. Recently, a writer noted that San Francisco City Council declared the NRA a terrorist organization. The NRA may not meet every definition of a terrorist organization, but anyone with a sense of logic can easily see that the NRA, through its power to restrict meaningful legislation, has enabled weapons of mass destruction to be sold to the public and then used as a means for domestic terrorism. The NRA may not actively promote violence, but they do their best to allow people easy access to assault weapons and very large magazines to enable killers to wage their violence against us.
Facing the increasing use of sub-machine guns for criminal acts, the U.S. Congress enacted the National Firearms Act of 1934. A Thompson Machine gun could carry up to 100 rounds of ammunition. Similar capacity magazines for AR-15 or AK-47 are now sold to the public. The NRA had enough power to convince the Arizona legislature that an amendment to big game hunting law was needed to legitimize these magazines (no round limits).
Without this change, why would the existence of large magazines be legitimate? The U.S. Congress in 1934 saw a dire need to restrict gun ownership when the technology made mass murder a reality and had the courage to protect the populace. Modern assault weapons coupled with high capacity magazines are nearly as capable of mass murder as those banned in 1934. The public has no right to own any weapon of their choice.
As a gun owner, I supported the NRA for years. I lost interest in giving them my money when their appeals to members became too visceral, like “Pry my cold dead fingers off ...”
It was clear to me that the approach was two-fold: one to instill fear in gun owners that the government will come at them with deadly force, and that deadly force is the way to defend against such action by the government.
This position stopped meaningful debate or discussion of gun issues. Logic was replaced by fear and emotion. The NRA has instilled fear of gun seizure into gun owners for over four decades. I challenge anyone to tell me of one person who has had their gun seized without a court decree. Meanwhile, leadership in this NRA con-job can be lavishly rewarded as recent news points out how the leaders spend the NRA monies.
Go ahead gun owners, continue to fund a group of people who live like kings and queens off your donations.