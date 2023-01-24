Local Opinion: Antisemitism is toxic to American democracy

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Currently featured at the International Jewish Film Festival sponsored by the Tucson Jewish Community Center is Philippe Le Guay’s evocative film, “The Man in the Basement.” Simon Sandberg, a Jewish apartment building owner in contemporary France, is duped into selling his cellar as storage space to former history teacher Jacques Fonzic, a seemingly innocuous old man. Fonzic however takes up residence in the cellar, and Sandberg soon learns the old man is an inveterate Holocaust-denier.

The film conveys both the repulsiveness of antisemitism and the complexity of challenging it. Masquerading as a dispassionate historian, the antisemitic cellar dweller carries a hatred for Jews that boils just below the surface. As with many conspiracy theorists, including election deniers, Fonzic exudes a veneer of reasonableness that conceals his unremitting intention to subvert the truth.

Sandberg attempts to enlist his neighbors in evicting the intruder, but they are beguiled by the newcomer’s daily friendliness and helpfulness. Three lawyers successively hired by Sandberg all fumble with naïve strategies to evict Fonzic.

When Sandberg erupts in violence after Fonzic foists his disingenuous guise on his daughter, Sandberg is arrested, embarrassing his family and earning the condemnation of his ineffectual lawyer. This episode prompted one audience member in the post-film discussion to observe that the only person who lost his cool was the Jew.

That comment, in our opinion, reflects the dilemma of Jews responding to antisemitism. We of course do not condone the type of defiance exhibited by Sandberg. Nevertheless, we wonder whether there is a way to confront complacency about the seriousness of Jew-hatred without compromising resistance — a question complicated by the fact that antisemitism is not generally recognized as racism.

Even after the Holocaust and more recent cruelties against Jews at home and abroad, Jews remain excluded from the roster of stigmatized races. Jews, rarely if ever, are cast in the same light as Black Americans and other people of color, Indigenous Peoples, or people of Latino origin. Aptly captured in the title of his book and a recent documentary of the same name, “Jews Don’t Count,” British author David Baddiel draws our attention to both the hostility of right-wing agitators and the myopia of the left toward viewing Jews as a minority. Jews are largely considered white and privileged, itself an antisemitic generalization, which makes racism targeted at Jews both invisible and justifiable.

Judaism is often narrowcast as a faith, a preposterous affront to the reality laid bare by Hitler’s racialization of culture. The Jew haters of Charlottesville in 2017, whom Donald Trump characterized as “good people,” yelling “Jews will not replace us” were not thinking of Jews as a religious threat, but rather echoing Hitler’s epithet of Jews as a racial menace.

Many Jews here loathe the possibility that the sinister acts of the last century could be repeated in the U.S. Yet, American antisemitism has not become institutionalized and law enforcement tends to be active in response to anti-Jewish threats. We also applaud the robust awareness efforts many leading Jewish organizations are carrying out in order to uncover the scourge of antisemitism in this land. Yet we fear that detection, education and an expectation of protection may not be enough to mount a vigorous response to a growing acceptance, according to the latest figures released by the ADL, of magical and dangerous ideas about Jews in America.

We believe it is the moral duty of all Americans to repudiate such thinking and rid themselves of any ambivalence about poisonous narratives like Holocaust denial. Americans must cast aside any notion that dark theories about Jews are merely foolish speculation and harmless eccentricities. Entertaining such beliefs and acting on them constitute an assault on a vulnerable minority and in our view pose a direct and tangible threat to the viability of American democracy itself.