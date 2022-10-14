Local Opinion: Are we doing primaries all wrong?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Now that primary election season is over, it might be time to ask whether we’re doing them all wrong.

It struck me recently to read that more than half of candidates nationwide who won Republican nominations for statewide office or Congress are election deniers who won’t acknowledge that President Biden won the 2020 election.

In Arizona, the situation is even more extreme. Here, the GOP candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. Senate, and eight of nine House seats have all questioned the 2020 results, despite no evidence of a tainted vote. More worryingly, some of these candidates refuse even to say whether they’ll accept the outcome of this year’s Arizona elections.

I find it hard to believe that most voters are on board with this anti-democracy stance, since polls consistently show two-thirds of Americans do accept the 2020 vote as legitimate.

But numerous races in Arizona this fall will nevertheless have an election denier on the ballot, largely because candidates are rewarded for appealing to the extreme wing of their party in primary elections.

This doesn’t have to be the case, however. One of the more interesting takeaways from this year’s contests is that only two of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump in 2021 survived primary season. But, strikingly, those two survivors (Dan Newhouse of Washington and David Valadao of California) represent states that use an open primary system.

An open primary has all candidates on the same ballot. Voters can choose any candidate, regardless of party affiliation, with the top two or more vote-getters advancing to the general election. The goal is to encourage candidates to speak to a wider electorate. In an open primary, for instance, candidates such as Kari Lake or Blake Masters would be incentivized to compete for the support of conservative Independents and moderate Republicans, rather than just pander to the MAGA wing of their party. The same would be true of any race where Democrats ran a zealously left wing candidate.

In statewide contests and competitive legislative districts, open primaries would almost surely tip the scales against ideologues. Another benefit would be to encourage more participation by Independents. Unaffiliated voters in Arizona can vote in primaries, but only if they request a ballot from one party. Thus, many Independents sit out these contests, but would have more reason to vote in an open primary.

Such a system wouldn’t be a cure-all, but it could at least nudge politics in a more moderate direction. The goal wouldn’t be to elect candidates who represent some mushy political middle, but rather to tamp down extremism and promote leaders who respect democracy.

I recently wrote a book on the history of presidential elections and it was obvious while researching these contests that democracy works best when there are at least two ideologically unique parties competing for votes. But these parties, crucially, need to respect the right of the other side to exist and to hold different opinions. That isn’t the case today, as for the first time since the Civil War era one of the major parties widely refuses to accept the legitimacy of its electoral losses.

If it seems unlikely that Arizona would ever approve an open primary, well, it shouldn’t be impossible. Alaska recently implemented such a system, and it’s on the ballot in Nevada this fall.

Arizona also has a notable history of past leadership in voting and electoral reforms, from the initiative, referendum and recall elements of the state constitution to being one of the first states to approve a mail-in voting system.

What would we have to lose? It can’t get much worse than to have nearly every statewide and Congressional candidate of one party suggesting they don’t believe in democracy unless their side wins.