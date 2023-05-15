The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Re: the April 23 article "Prop 412 means cleaner, greener grid" and the May 1 article "The Prop 412 'Sweet Spot' will grow Tucson's resiliency."

There have been dozens of letters to the editor on Proposition 412 and a good number of opinion-editorials appearing in the opinion pages of the Arizona Daily Star. And for good reason, citizens have been sending mostly anti-Prop 412 messages, and there has been healthy debate with some that have been submitting pro-412 opinions.

There are two statements written though which are bothersome, one that patronizes the community and one that is highly deceptive. First, in a May 1st op-ed by Councilwoman Nikki Lee, she wrote that before the Council put this on the ballot that, “City staff collaborated closely with TEP (Tucson Electric Power) for approximately 18 months, ensuring that the Mayor and Council’s priorities and the community's interests were incorporated into the agreement.”

How could anyone expect TEP, a for-profit company with a parent corporation based in Canada named Fortis, would ensure the community’s interests were represented in this agreement? After 18 months of meetings with TEP, the community was granted only one meeting with the City of Tucson, and that meeting was held with less than 24 hours of notice. Citizens were literally informed in the afternoon proceeding the day of the meeting.

The second item that sits very badly with me and others is this. Erik Bakken, VP of Energy Resources and Chief Sustainability Officer for TEP, wrote in an April 23rd Star op-ed, “More than 25% of our community’s power now comes from carbon-free renewable resources.” This is so inflated. It incorrectly indicates that 25%+ of your energy comes from renewables. TEP recently reported in its annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its renewable energy output for 2022 was only 13.8%. See for yourself at page 60: tinyurl.com/TEP2022SEC

Using his logic, when TEP is at 100% theoretical power capacity of solar, they could still be producing much of their power with fossil fuels. Maximum theoretical power level does not equal electrical output.

You might think that maybe they are misconstruing power capacity with energy output. But it appears they are not. They know what to report in their annual SEC report. They know that they have reported what really matters in the SEC report, which is what they reported on page 60 of this monumental report. After all these years of knowing that solar and wind are the main energy sources in any sound energy policy for Tucson, they are only at 13.8% energy output. Now they would have us believe that they will get to 70% by 2035. Are they using that irrelevant theoretical maximum again?

If you, like me, do not want to buy the TEP misinformation, vote No on Proposition 412.