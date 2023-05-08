The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In Arizona, Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, is a growing public health crisis as we have the fastest growth rate of Alzheimer’s in the country. The expense to the state was $414M in 2020, and that staggering figure is expected to increase almost 32% by 2025.

Dementia is common, but it is not commonly known that the diagnosis is frequently missed by doctors, patients and families. Patients most often don’t complain, and families often assume if it’s important, the doctor will notice. Many assume early symptoms are part of normal aging or worry silently so as not to embarrass a loved one. As a result, many dementias can be well along before a formal diagnosis is made.

A dementia diagnosis is devastating, regardless of the timing. But an early diagnosis gives the patient and family caregivers time to make decisions and prepare for the next steps. They can plan how to share caregiving responsibilities. They can prepare for any known safety issues and make needed modifications that can allow their loved one to be cared for at home for as long as possible. They can learn about current and potential medications or therapies to ensure they understand if, how, or when they should be used. They can anticipate behavioral issues, so treatment won’t be delayed. They can research local assisted and memory care facilities so if the time comes their loved one can’t be cared for at home, they have a plan in place they can afford and feel comfortable with.

Caregivers can also seek out support groups to ensure they feel supported and stay healthy during their caregiving journey. This is especially important as caregivers for those with dementia report higher rates of chronic conditions, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes and cancer compared to caregivers of people without dementia or non-caregivers.

Would your family recognize the early signs of dementia in a loved one? How would your family handle a dementia diagnosis? Do you know what happens after that initial diagnosis? And what the coming months and years might look like? With so many questions, families facing a dementia diagnosis need access to coordinated support services wherever they live.

In 2011, the State of Arizona established the Arizona Alzheimer’s Task Force, which produced the Arizona Alzheimer’s State Plan: A Framework for Action in 2016, with the support of private funding and contributions from a diverse group of stakeholders. Despite this commendable start, the plan has not been reviewed, updated, or fully implemented statewide due to the lack of funding and a designated state agency, such as the Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS), to lead the efforts. As a result, efforts to address Alzheimer’s disease have been fragmented and uncoordinated across the state, even though some regions, like Pima County, have demonstrated successful models for community-based coordination. The Pima County model could be replicated statewide with DHS leadership, and they could convene stakeholders and experts to coordinate a comprehensive response to Alzheimer’s disease.

Time is not on our side, and it’s urgent our Governor and legislators provide designated funding for DHS dementia-specific programs to improve the coordination of dementia services among state agencies, identify gaps in services, and increase early detection and diagnosis.

Funding these programs at DHS will help the state plan for how to address workforce shortages, caregiver stress, health systems, legal systems, and social support, especially in underserved areas. Arizona’s families need these programs. They need help, support, and resources to manage a scary and challenging dementia diagnosis.

Visit ALZ.org to read the Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report and learn how to prepare your family if dementia strikes your family. And share your stories with your local legislator — we need funding now.