Local Opinion: Arizona GOP lawmakers want to make voting harder

Voting is the foundation of our democracy, and encouraging people to vote should be a bipartisan effort. Today’s Arizona Republican lawmakers, however, are busy making it harder for us to cast our ballots.
A Republican assault on voting is a national phenomenon, but Arizona’s Legislature is going gangbusters, filing dozens of measures in the 2022 session dealing with voting, elections, initiatives, and referenda. Many are quickly moving through the process and could become law this year. All of these bills are moving through with votes straight down party line.
Here is a sampling of legislative Republicans’ 2022 handiwork: HB 2492 introduced by Rep. Jake Hoffman from Queen Creek, would create new requirements for voter registration. We would have to show proof of our place of residence, our place of birth, and show our proof of U.S. citizenship.
If this becomes law, when a voter registration form reaches a county recorder, the recorder would have 10 days to verify an applicant’s data. If a registration error is missed, the recorder would be subject to a felony charge. The full House of Representatives approved HB 2492, and it goes to the Senate.
Another Hoffman bill, HB 2241, would require a family member, household member, or caregiver to show identification and attest in writing that they fulfill one of these roles in order to drop off a signed and sealed early ballot. Right now, this person simply signs the envelope of the ballot documenting they assisted the voter. The House Government and Elections Committee has already approved this.
Pima County is set to open voting centers this year. We will have 130 locations in Pima County, so everyone will have a convenient location — near your home, your job, your parents’ home, or where you run your errands. You won’t have to vote in the polling place near your home, but can vote at any voting center convenient for you. These voting centers will increase access and encourage voting.
Unsurprisingly, several bills are attacking voting sites and centers. SB 1404 would repeal early voting and early voting sites and set limiting criteria for voters to cast an early ballot; SB 1474 would eliminate early-voting sites. SB 1338 and HB 2602 would prohibit voting centers on Election Day! The irony is that Yavapai County, a Republican stronghold, pioneered voting centers in Arizona in 2012. The majority of Arizonans, in 11 out of our 15 counties, already vote in these centers.
Republicans are attacking more than just voting. At least three measures aim to make it harder for citizens to put initiatives (laws or constitutional amendments) or referenda (public votes on legislative measures) onto election ballots.
SB 1094 would require petition-signature gatherers to read the entire description of a proposal to each potential signer. Signers then must affirm that they heard and understood the description. HCR 2014 and CR 1025 mandate initiatives and referenda measures get the requisite percentage of signatures in each of the state’s 30 legislative districts instead of from the entire state. HCR 2015, calls for 60% of voters to approve initiatives and referenda, instead of 50%. The full House approved HCR 2015 and the others won approval from their respective committees.
The Republican Arizona legislative majority is determined to make our participation in our democracy more and more difficult. These are dangerous moves and should raise a red flag for us all. Our voice is our vote and we should fight to protect it. The public deserves a voice, and I hope it is heard loud and clear this November.
Adelita Grijalva is a Pima County supervisor representing District 5.