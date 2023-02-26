The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While much of the economy is uncertain, one thing is sure: housing affordability remains at near-historic lows. The Arizona Legislature has been working for months on a bill to address this by making new housing easier to build, and SB1117 is the result.

In his most recent newsletter, my councilman, Steve Kozachik, criticized SB1117. He highlighted disruptive changes in the current draft of the bill, which include bypassing community engagement in the building permitting process, the allowance of five-story buildings in commercially zoned land (i.e. the land adjacent to most major streets), and the outlawing of design reviews regulating the style or look of new development.

Furthermore, Kozachik says it’s a “false notion that the bill will make a positive impact on housing affordability.” While I have mixed feelings about the many changes in the bill, I do believe it would improve housing affordability. From my housing activism, it’s clear that the expansion of housing supply is the only solution striking at the root of the issue, while all others strike merely at the branches. But no matter who you agree with, it’s undeniable that these state-level changes threaten the status quo.

Arizona SB1117 is still in flux. The most controversial provisions are not included in all drafts, and may not be present in the final version. And besides, most of the bill was uncontroversial enough to earn bipartisan support.

So instead of dissecting SB1117, I want to have a conversation about what it represents: a shift away from local control. And in having this conversation, it’s impossible to ignore that this exact process has played out over the last 20 years in California. Housing there has been unaffordable for as long as I’ve been alive. Grassroots housing activists, politicians concerned limited housing would reduce growth, and developers all fought in every municipality across the state to build housing. They especially faced opposition by people who painted developers as the bad guys—renters disliked them because they were the face of expensive or gimcrack units, and homeowners hated them because they threw up ugly apartment buildings.

Victories in new housing were rare, and even the successes ended up wildly expensive after the cost of going through rounds of permitting and public engagement. Eventually a diverse coalition emerged, making strange bedfellows of community activists and developer associations, which is now successfully passing pro-housing legislation at the state level.

An abridged version of the same story is playing out in Arizona’s Legislature today, and we now face the same balancing act of making life as easy as possible for the working people who build housing while also ensuring the new development adds to our communities.

Phoenix could sink into the sands for all I care — Tucson is the home I love. Which leaves me questioning whether to support or oppose state-level housing solutions for Tucson.

Changes made at the state level are often hamfisted, and yet Tucson has failed to solve its housing issues on its own. I believe it’s foolish of us to watch a strained housing system that is already failing to deliver affordable, quality housing — especially for working-class and young people — be put under ever increasing housing demand, and then be angry when the State comes in to patch up the cracks.

When presented with a choice, “no change” can feel like the default option. But every time we refuse change, we are affirming that the victims of the housing shortage are a price we’re willing to pay.

Tucson may be able to find a better solution, but until I don’t have to worry that my friends on teachers’, nurses’, and warehouse workers’ salaries will have to choose between paying for an apartment and paying for food, I’ll take progress where I can.