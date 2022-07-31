Local Opinion: Arizona is the Grand Canyon of U.S. political divide

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

My heart sank when I heard witnesses at the Jan. 6 hearings say the attack on the Capitol didn’t really begin until the Proud Boys from Arizona — the ones in the orange hats — led the charge up the steps.

Oh no, not again! Arizonans were already playing a variety of ignominious roles in the events surrounding the insurrection: The QAnon Shaman hails from Phoenix. Three of the state’s nine members of Congress, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko, were deeply involved with the fake electors and other schemes to “Stop the Steal.” The state Legislature spent at least $3 million in taxpayer dollars on the Cyber Ninjas and other futile attempts to find fraud in the 2020 election results.

It’s not the first time the state’s been a national embarrassment. Gov. Ed Mecham’s 1987 repeal of the MLK holiday cost the state the Super Bowl and millions of dollars in lost business. The holiday wasn’t reinstated by the voters until 1992, making Arizona the last state to enact it.

But this time, President Biden’s razor-thin victory and an evenly-split electorate have made Arizona more than a punch line. It’s a crucial battleground in the upcoming midterms. With control of the U.S. Senate potentially at stake, the state’s political landscape is now representative of our national divide.

Although other states have their wackos and wing nuts, their Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, Arizona does seem to have a disproportionate share. This may go back to the state’s beginnings as the last of the lower 48 to enter the union. Indian wars and other conflicts along its nearly 380-mile-long border with Mexico continued well into the 20th century, giving it a reputation as the last of the wild frontier. The border continues to attract far-right vigilantes and militia-types to this day.

While these people get a lot of attention, they are actually not typical of the state’s political geography. Generally speaking, Tucson and the border (except Yuma and Cochise County) are liberal, and metro Phoenix and places north of it (except Flagstaff and the reservations) are conservative.

We have Biggs, Gosar and Lesko (representing Gilbert, Bullhead City and Peoria, respectively), but we also have Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva, two of the more progressive members of Congress. (Gallego is from Phoenix, but we’ll forgive him that.)

Republicans in Arizona, like those in many other states, are currently engaged in a battle for the soul of their party. State House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who bravely testified against Trump at the Jan. 6 hearings, was censured by the Arizona Republican Party and said he expects to lose his race for a state Senate seat from east Mesa for refusing to buy into the “Big Lie.”

The Aug. 2 primary will also be a referendum on the legacy of outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who attracted Trump’s ire when he certified the state’s election results for Biden. Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared in Peoria and Tucson last week on behalf of Ducey’s choice for governor, the same day Trump held a rally for his preferred candidates in Prescott Valley.

In the fall, the Republican candidate for Senate will face centrist Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who won a special election two years ago to finish the term of the late John McCain. Along with his beleaguered Democratic colleague Kyrsten Sinema — who fortunately for her does not have to face the voters this cycle — Kelly is trying to appeal to the third of the state’s electorate who are Independent and who will decide the election.

In this red state turning blue, Kelly and Sinema are testing the political wisdom of former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Jim Hightower, who said of the Lone Star State: “There’s nothing in the middle of the road but yellow stripes and dead armadillos.”