Here we go again. A bank does a poor job of managing resources, finds itself unable to satisfy customer withdrawals, declares bankruptcy, the Fed steps in with a lifeline to bail them out.

The banking crisis is not too different from Arizona’s current water situation. The state is doing a poor job managing our water resources, demand for water is outstripping supply, but in contrast to the banking system, there is no backstop from the federal government. There is no mystical source of water waiting to be tapped, no magical pipe from the Mississippi, no sparkling desalination plant delivering endless supplies from Mexico.

Arizona needs to acknowledge that we created this problem, give up magical thinking, and solve the looming crisis within our own borders.

While the images of a shrinking Lake Powell are striking, the hidden depletion of our groundwater supplies are a greater problem. Only a few counties have adopted a management plan to protect these shared resources. For counties without a management strategy, it is still the Wild West. Those who drill the deepest well have the “right” to drain the aquifer.

Arizona has become a magnet for out-of-state and foreign agricultural giants to exploit our water. The most egregious example is the sweetheart deal given to a Saudi company, Fondomonte, to lease state land at below market rates with the right to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater. Read that again: this is land owned by the State of Arizona and leased by our State Land Department to a foreign company at below market rates. Estimates are that this single operation (3,500 acres) pumps over 20,000 acre-feet of water every year. In an ironic twist, the CAP canal runs just a few miles from the fields and delivers water to Phoenix at $242 per acre-foot, a factor of 50 more than Saudis pay for unlimited groundwater rights.

Another example is out-of-state agricultural giants buying Arizona land to exploit the groundwater. Minnesota-based Riverview LLP bought nearly 60,000 acres in Cochise County for a large-scale dairy operation. Since their arrival in 2015, Riverview has drilled nearly 80 wells to depths of 1,000 feet or more. Estimates are that more than 100 domestic wells have gone dry since they started pumping, and properties have been abandoned by those who can’t afford to dig a deeper well. As the water table drops, big farmers such as Riverview can afford to keep drilling. Homeowners and small farmers will be out of luck.

Make no mistake, Arizona is allowing (and in some cases encouraging) the depletion of our groundwater resources. Why are we allowing this to happen? A wise person once said: if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.