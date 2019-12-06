The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The latest attack on education is an initiative entitled “Arizona Classroom Code of Ethics for K-12 Public Schools,” proposed by legislators who previously failed to pass similar legislation. If approved, the initiative would prohibit teachers of any subject, including history, to speak positively or negatively about elected officials, political parties, judicial decisions, legislative acts, presidents or political issues, unless those historical matters occurred 50 years ago. In effect, teachers could discuss only local, state, national, and world events that occurred before 1970, and only leaders who served before then. This proposal is entirely without merit.
It is irrational. Public school teachers would be unable to do their jobs. The 85% of students attending public schools would be prohibited from learning about every historical event since the Vietnam era and every political figure since Nixon. This initiative would ensure that students remain ignorant of the world in which they live and will eventually help govern. Since politics refers to the total complex of relations among people within a society, it touches on every aspect of our daily lives. Politics is everywhere.
It is in violation of the State Board of Education which is responsible for the establishment of specific standards required of our schools. “Professional Teaching Standards,” page 41, states that teachers shall engage learners in applying content knowledge to real world problems, fostering innovation and problem-solving in local and global contexts and expanding understanding of local and global issues. This cannot happen in the intellectual vacuum proposed by this initiative.
It is in violation of the First Amendment which prohibits government from making laws to abridge freedom of speech, including political speech and speech in schools. Writing the majority opinion in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969), Justice Abe Fortes stated that neither teachers nor students “shed their constitutional right to freedom of speech at the schoolhouse gate.” Furthermore, “state-operated schools may not be enclaves of totalitarianism. Students are possessed of fundamental rights which the State must respect. They may not be regarded as closed-circuit recipients of only that which the State chooses to communicate.”
It defies logic. There is nothing right or reasonable about prohibiting teachers from imparting knowledge or restricting students’ access to it. Moreover, why does this so-called “code of ethics” only apply to public schools? If it were what it purports to be, surely the authors would include private and parochial schools as well. By targeting public schools alone and, by attempting to deceive voters by mislabeling their true intentions to further harm public education, the authors and promoters of this initiative demonstrate that they are as unethical as their proposal.
Whether the majority of our students are well educated or not, whether they have learned the lessons that history has taught us or not, whether they are creative problem solvers or not, they will eventually become our policymakers. If our state legislators persist in defunding and attacking public education, they do so at the risk of their futures and ours.
As conscientious voters we must not approve this initiative. Instead, we must insist that our legislators abide by the Constitution and the State Board of Education, that they fully fund public education as required by law, that they, in fact, act in the best interests of the people of Arizona.