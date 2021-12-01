Local Opinion: Arizona seniors need Sinema to support Build Back Better Act

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The Build Back Better Act presents an opportunity to expand the social safety net and provide much-needed relief to American families. One of the most important provisions, and the most popular policy in the entire plan, is Medicare negotiation. Passing the Build Back Better plan with the current drug pricing reforms including Medicare negotiation would result in better health care outcomes for millions of Americans and save countless lives.
Unfortunately, Big Pharma is spending millions on ads spreading misinformation, lobbying efforts, and campaign donations to convince elected officials to gut the meaningful drug price provisions in the Build Back Better Act and instead push for Big Pharma-backed loopholes that would maintain the status quo and keep Americans paying the highest prices in the world.
Big Pharma claims Medicare negotiation would reduce access, but the biggest barrier to patient access to medications is high drug prices. In fact, the reforms in Build Back Better would actually guarantee that negotiated drugs would be covered by every Medicare Part D plan leading to more, not less accessibility. Big Pharma also claims this policy would halt innovation, but the plan would actually reward innovation by allowing drug companies to set prices on new drugs and enjoy a period of exclusivity to reward innovation. The negotiation framework would also consider how clinically meaningful a drug is compared to existing therapies when deciding a price. After all, innovative drugs are useless if patients cannot afford them.
For the sake of patients like me, who have had to struggle under the burden of high drug prices for far too long, we need Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to follow through on her promise to vote yes on the Build Back Better Act to lower drug prices.
As a retired Tucson Police Department detective and middle school science teacher, I understand the important and difficult role public servants play, and the difficult position Sen. Sinema is in.
But I am also a patient who relies on prescription medications. I have asthma and I am allergic to both bee stings and latex. I am a small business owner who sells specialty soaps and seasonal wreaths — in large part to help pay for the very expensive medications I need for my asthma and allergies.
I am supposed to carry an EpiPen with me at all times to avoid hospitalization for my severe allergies. I am 66 years old and recently switched to Medicare. I can’t believe how expensive my EpiPens are on Medicare — over $250 each and every time. Because of the price, I have a difficult time refilling my prescription.
There have been times where I could not afford to carry an EpiPen and ended up hospitalized with anaphylactic shock after being exposed to latex. Sadly, my story is not unique. Just last year, 1.7 million Arizona residents could not afford the medications they were prescribed due to high prices.
Given how many patients are struggling under the burden of high drug prices, it is no wonder that 87 percent of Arizonans support requiring drug companies to negotiate with Medicare for lower prescription drugs.
I have worked hard my entire life, giving back to my community as a detective and a teacher, and was looking forward to my retirement. I shouldn’t have to spend my retirement praying that my small business sales go well so that I can finally purchase my EpiPen. It isn’t right.
Sen. Sinema has an opportunity to help seniors like myself so we don’t have to worry about affording our prescriptions. Unfortunately, Big Pharma has not backed down on its scheme to strip this provision of its purpose and alter it before it becomes law. As an Arizonan, I am calling on Sen. Sinema to reject Big Pharma’s misinformation and stand firm in her commitment to delivering the drug pricing reforms, as written, in the Build Back Better Act.
Brenda Dickason is a retired Tucson police department detective and middle school science teacher.