Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I strongly support the lawsuit filed by a Jewish group in Phoenix to block the use of lethal gas in carrying out death sentences. This case is particularly morally compelling because, in 2020, Arizona purchased the chemicals necessary to make the gas Zyklon B to execute death row inmates.
Zyklon B was most infamously used in Nazi concentration camps to kill millions of Jews, homosexuals, political dissidents, Roma and others. Jews and all moral Arizonans are right to be angry that our tax dollars are being used to purchase this and other lethal gases.
The purchase of Zyklon B was apparently part of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s pledge to execute 21 prisoners on death row before he leaves office in January 2023. Leaving aside whether this was a politically motivated attempt to burnish his “tough on crime” credentials before entering a Senate race, Brnovich’s plan has three problems.
First, Arizona has a less-than-stellar record on death penalty executions. In our state, prisoners sentenced to death are given the choice of receiving their punishment via lethal injection or the gas chamber. Both methods have had checkered histories.
In 2014, a federal judge imposed a moratorium on lethal injections in Arizona after the botched execution of an inmate took two hours instead of the normal 10 to 11 minutes. Arizona prisoners who chose the gas chambers have fared only slightly better, as demonstrated by the international political and legal controversy over the 18-minute-long botched execution of a German citizen in 1999.
Second, even if these executions had been carried out flawlessly, it is important to note that 10 Arizona death row prisoners have been exonerated since 1973. More exonerations may yet come with the reopening of cases using DNA evidence. Our poor track record of convicting the right person, along with the finality of the death penalty, means we should question Brnovich’s rush to execute prisoners.
A third problem is that, having recognized the exorbitant cost, racial bias and errors in the judicial process, other states are increasingly opting not to pursue the death penalty and, in some cases, outright abolishing it. Support by Americans for alternatives to the death penalty has more than doubled since its lowest point of 29% in 1994 to a high of 60% in 2019.
Arizona had been following the trend of relying less on the death penalty. Brnovich’s push for mass executions flies in the face of this trend and makes Arizona look like it has not learned the lessons the rest of the country has on the flaws of the death penalty.
The impacts of Arizona’s decision to use these chemicals in our death row executions are global. Papers around the world including The Guardian, The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post, and Al Jazeera have reported on the story, painting the state in a bad light.
Echoing international sentiments, Robert Dunham, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, told The Guardian, “You have to wonder what Arizona was thinking in believing that in 2021 it is acceptable to execute people in a gas chamber with cyanide gas. Did they have anybody study the history of the Holocaust?”
It appears the answer to that question is “no.” Arizona ranks third to last nationally in student education spending, and a recent survey found that 67% of millennial Arizonans do not know that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust — two jarring facts that may be related.
Instead of buying more Zyklon B for state executions, we should use those funds to educate students about the Holocaust. This would be a much better use of taxpayers’ dollars and stop Arizona from gaining global notoriety as the state that adopted Nazi methods of executing prisoners.
>Darian Qureshi teaches political science and philosophy at Pima Community College.