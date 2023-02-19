The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

By many assessments, Arizona’s water future is not looking good. Responsible state and federal officials are sounding the alarm that in the future we will not have anywhere near the amount of Colorado River water we have had in the past. And, we simply do not have the legal structure throughout the state for managing groundwater sustainably.

Tucson has been a leader in preparing for the uncertainties we are now facing regarding water supplies. We have been storing Colorado River water, and we have limited private access to groundwater. Other parts of the state have been less proactive. In Cochise County, unsustainable use of groundwater has resulted in subsidence and the loss of aquifer capacity. People are losing their homes and businesses in Arizona because they are simply losing access to groundwater previously available.

What can we do to ensure we are managing our water sustainably? Generally, the first step in developing sound policies is to understand and accept the current realities. Citizens need to have a baseline understanding of how much water we have to use. Our government officials and scientists can provide us with the facts and projections about how much we have and how long it will last us at current rates of use. The Arizona Daily Star would be a great vehicle to help share that information with the public and policymakers.

This first step is critical because the realities of water availability and consumption are simply being ignored. In large part, this is because these issues are not yet recognized as a major consideration in planning and decision-making for new development. We frequently receive reports on new development and more growth – all considered good — without the implicit recognition that involves the need for more water. A need that may not be easily accommodated.

Our state Legislature apparently is also not ready to recognize the challenges to water security. For example, there is a bill in the House (HB2056) that would prohibit any regulation of washes and arroyos on existing private property and the very large acreage of state trust land sold for private uses. This is despite the fact that our network of washes and arroyos feed water to existing surface waters, like the Colorado River. Many of these ephemeral waterways also help restore water to our aquifers. The bill, widely supported by mining, agriculture and other development interests, would help ensure we have all the new development money can buy, but without any consideration of whether we have the water to sustain those efforts.

And, no, a desalination plant in the Northern Gulf of California is not going to be the solution. The cost of desalinated water is estimated in the thousands of dollars per acre-foot. And the pollution resulting from the disposal of hyper-saline water would be a major blow to the ecology of the northern gulf at the expense of the region’s fisheries industry. A more environmentally friendly choice would be for California and Arizona to jointly build additional desalination capacity on the West Coast, but that will probably not be politically possible until there is an agreement by the Colorado River states on new river water allocations. Could it be part of such a settlement?

Major new development for water resources advanced in Tucson, Pima County and the state should include required assessments of the quantity of water that new proposals will need, and how that supply of water can be best assured. Such assessments should be subject to public review as a formal requirement for new growth. This transparency and potential limits need to be the new standard for our ensuring water security for the future – for present and new development.