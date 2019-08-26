The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
In our commercial world of euphemistic circumlocutions and insincere etiquette, people look “forward to” all kinds of things they really seek to avoid.
Since I am a playwright, I wish I had a real reader for every 10 who say that they ‘look forward to reading’ a script that I have sent out for comments before I submit it to a play writing contest. Because of the insincerity, I am left waiting for the nonexistent comments-to-come; whereas, if readers had just been courageous enough to state clearly, “I wish I could read your script, but I am all burdened with taking care of my pet ferret Noseywinkel ’s orthodontia appointments.”
Now that’s clear, concise and softens the blow a bit because I can sympathize with Noseywinkel, my friend, and the need to put first things first. As it stands, though, we in the fields of creative endeavors are always on the lookout for field tests of our work and rarely find any.
In community theater, we also have friends who — ready for this?— “look forward to” coming to our homes to read our latest little one-act screed. Sometimes this stage of play production gains a better result because we can ply friends with sandwiches or something. They get paid in kindness, if not in cash. Depending upon the quality of the gourmet spread, however, this can also result in a reading where each person has to read three parts cold and has to be prompted when his or her character needs to speak.
It may be that, for some of us, the joy has gone out of the act of reading. I find that hard to imagine but I have to put my mind into someone else’s by exercising powers of empathy. How do they fill their not-reading and not-writing hours? What earthshaking demands upon their time cause them to rate reading so low on the scale of daily activities? They might not say this, but some of my friends who may read my words are probably thinking, “It’s because we have lives, Gloria.”
There it is. Those silly old writers and other creative artists do not have lives or they wouldn’t be devoting so much energy to a nonproductive (read: money making) things like the arts. Okay, people who respond only to your reptile brains: that spark of creativity has lifted us out of our little tailspins as brachiosaurs into the sunlit groves of critical thinking and creative life.
“So what?” Friends may reply, perplexed.
Well, I’m done. If all you can come up with is “So what?” then enjoy your latest fad, that empty bauble you cannot live without, but remember that art and creative work make the world have sense in ways you never thought or dreamed of before. Just spare us the phrase that you “look forward to” seeing our play, reading our script, viewing our art or attending our concerts, because we creators have the translation readily at hand.