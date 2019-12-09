The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Through much of American history, the vice presidency has been mocked as a powerless and ineffectual office. Yet, as demonstrated by Joe Biden’s front-runner status in the current Democratic presidential primary, having been a VP is in fact a potent credential for any presidential candidate.
Since 1945 there have been 13 VPs, excluding the current incumbent Mike Pence. Ten of these subsequently ran for president, eight secured their party’s nomination, and five won the White House in their own right.
Considering all 18 presidential elections since 1945, one-third have included at least one major party presidential nominee who was an incumbent or former vice president.
All of this makes for an exceptionally strong track record, especially with regard to securing party nominations. As a historical pattern, it bodes well for Biden. But why?
One factor in a vice president’s favor is certainly sheer name recognition. The vice president has been on a successful national ballot at least once before, and thus tens of millions of people have already cast their votes for this person, even though most voters were mainly voting for the presidential candidate. Even the most popular governors and senators have only previously won election in a single state.
A second factor is their access to the party establishment and to a campaign apparatus that has already been a proven winner. As senior political figures, vice presidents know the key players within their parties and the nation at large. They have access to top donors and the most skilled and experienced campaign staff.
Finally, being a VP is, perhaps unsurprisingly, an exceptionally good preparation for the top job. A vice president has already been a statutory member of the National Security Council and has already undertaken many high-profile diplomatic and ceremonial roles on behalf of the president. Many also have considerable earlier experience as members of Congress, governors, or Cabinet-level secretaries.
Still, the vice presidency comes with its burdens. VPs may gain traction from their association with a popular prior administration, as did Lyndon Johnson (1964), Richard Nixon (1960 and 1968), and George H.W. Bush (1988) did from their respective association with the Kennedy, Eisenhower, and Reagan presidencies. But they may also be weighed down by the legacy of less successful presidencies, as was the case for Gerald Ford in 1976 with the Nixon administration, Walter Mondale in 1984 with the Carter administration, and to some extent Al Gore in 2000 with the Clinton administration.
The vice presidency can also be a difficult position to establish oneself as the “alpha” that a president needs to be. VPs tend to function as “betas” in the shadow of their presidents, and must often contort their own political views and judgments to match those of their bosses. With widely dispersed political influence, but very little actual governmental power, it can be hard to VPs to articulate a specific set of their own accomplishments apart from the larger administration in which they served.
On these scores, however, Biden would seem to fare well. The Obama administration is remembered fondly by many Democratic voters, especially in comparison with what has followed. Obama and Biden seemed to be eye-to-eye on most policy issues, enabling Biden to retain his longstanding political views and identity. And having served in the Senate for three decades previously, Biden his own established record on which to run.
Biden still has an uphill battle to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination and then to prevail in the November general election. But the historical record also suggests that his chances should not be underestimated.