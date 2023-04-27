The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I have long advocated for undergrounding TEP’s new transmission line between the Kino and DeMoss-Petrie substations as a member of TEP’s study area. My advocacy stems from a more realistic cost-benefit analysis than has been provided by TEP. You see, from the very beginning, TEP has claimed that underground transmission lines cost ten times more than above-ground transmission lines. But the only way to get to such extreme cost differences is by underestimating above-ground costs and overestimating underground costs. The difference, if any, is much smaller than represented, and I’ll explain one reason why: private property rights.

Article 2, Section 17 of the Arizona Constitution states, “No private property shall be taken or damaged for public or private use without just compensation having first been made…” Developing new transmission lines damages adjacent private property. Don’t take my word for it; TEP has cited multiple studies that estimate the damage to the value of private property in a high-density setting exceeds 10%. When you add up these damage costs over miles, undergrounding becomes the best option.

TEP omits these costs in its analyses. I presume this is because including them greatly reduces the punch of its arguments. And that’s to say nothing of decades-old ordinances that already require undergrounding in the most direct routes.

Now this is not an issue that comes up often because new transmission lines are rarely run through the densest areas of town. They typically already exist and get upgraded. This is one of those rare cases where there is no existing transmission line, and the densest area in town will have the highest sum of property damage claims.

TEP argues that ratepayers cannot pay for undergrounding. I can find no support for this in the law. The ACC’s line siting committee must consider a dozen or so variables, of which cost is just one. Moreover, there is a simple way for TEP to go underground without an additional penny to taxpayers or ratepayers: TEP’s investors.

TEP generated a record net income of $217.4 million on $1.8 billion in revenue in 2022. TEP is required by law to amortize the cost of an asset over its useful life. So if a transmission line costs $20 million, TEP has to recognize that cost over 60 years currently. For argument’s sake, let’s say that a new $20 million transmission asset costs TEP $500,000 per year.

Thus, to accomplish its goals without an additional penny to taxpayers or ratepayers, TEP’s investors could have a net income of 0.23% less from 2025 onward: so $250 million instead of $250.5 million. This is not a show-stopping expense in need of a taxpayer bailout.

TEP has threatened Country Club Road as an alternative but the cost of Country Club Road will be higher than undergrounding on Campbell – likely substantially so because it adds miles of damage costs.

This brings me to the new Franchise Agreement. It is poorly drafted and tilted too far in favor of TEP. If it fails, a better Franchise Agreement can be drafted. If it does not fail, the Community Resilience Committee must safeguard funds against rubber-stamping by TEP’s appointees. If properly safeguarded, substantially more funds will be available for the City’s Climate Action goals. Unfortunately, I am not sure that it can be properly safeguarded as currently drafted.

Do not let TEP fool you into thinking above ground is always cheaper. It is not. Private property damage claims are guaranteed to happen. Do you know who will pay for those claims? You. Ratepayers. Therefore, we must include a reasonable estimate for them in our comparative analyses to get to the right decision. This Franchise Agreement is not a good solution. We can and will do better by voting no on 412.