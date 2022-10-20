 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Nick Pierson

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We all can agree that Pima Community College is among the most essential public services for our Pima County residents. The Oct. 16 op-ed by Sharon Bronson highlighted where Pima Community College shines in work force development, education, and training. She also highlighted goals of workforce development and their benefit to the community. I whole heartedly agree with the importance of work force development and the potential benefits from successful programs emphasizing work force development. However, there is much more to Pima Community College than work force development.

As a concerned citizen and potential board member, I realize Pima Community College is facing many challenges. These challenges are significant and will require considerable effort on the part of the Governing Board, the administration, faculty, and staff with community input to resolve. As a famous person once said, “Now here is the rest of the story.” We cannot simply look at one program or area without considering the totality of the institution. This brings me to the point that I have a lot more questions than I do answers. I do, however, have an idea of where to start.

How does Pima Community College compare with other similar institutions on their Academic Programs and Student Support Services? What is being done in the areas of counseling, student outreach, interventions that students need to enroll and be retained, what is being done to support academic planning, and what detailed educational planning is being done so that students do not waste time by having to enroll in a class they don’t need because the class they do need is not available. Do any deficiencies in these areas need to be addressed? How much collaboration is there between faculty and administration on these areas?

We need to solve the challenge of increasing enrollment and make use of all the property tax dollars Pima College has invested in real estate and work force development programs. At the same time, we cannot ignore the general education programs at the college, which remain a core mission of the college.

The enrollment data (Arizona County Community College Districts and Colleges of Qualifying Indian Tribes for year ended June 30, 2022, and the same report for the June 30, 2013, period). The 2022 report shows a Full Time Equivalent Student Enrollment “FTSE” of 11,462 full time equivalent students in the 2022 reporting and the 2013 reporting shows 19,514. A concerning drop in number, enrollment needs to improve, that is not debatable.

While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with.

Nick Pierson is a candidate for the District 4 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board.

