The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
On Wednesday of last week, some GOP members of Congress stormed a hearing that was being conducted pursuant to the impeachment hearings. According to NBC News, one of those members was Rep. Andy Biggs, from Arizona’s 5th Congressional District . He is quoted as saying:
“This is being held behind closed doors for a reason because they don’t want you to see what the witnesses are like,” Biggs, a Republican, told reporters last Wednesday morning before entering the room. “This is a Soviet-style impeachment process. This is closed doors, it is unfair in every way and I don’t care whether you are the president of the United States or any other citizen of this country, you should be allowed to confront your witnesses.”
One would hope that our representatives would have some concept as to how the impeachment proceedings and the law associated with such works. Considering Biggs has earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona, you would think that he would know something about how this process works. However, either he is ignorant of such or he is nothing more than a Trump sycophant and toady for far-right wing Republicans. I am guessing it is the latter and not the former.
The impeachment process is quite analogous to the system set up in the courts of having a grand jury hear evidence and then, if it is deemed appropriate, suggest that charges be filed against the individual, in order to formally bring charges against them. In the case of impeachment, the House of Representatives serves as the grand jury. The nonsense that is being propagated by Biggs and his ilk, in regard to the accused not being able to confront the witnesses against them, is total nonsense. I find it pathetic that someone supposedly educated, in the law, would stoop to such levels of deceit.
The Senate is where an impeachment trial takes place. It is there that the “accused” can confront the witnesses against them and contest the evidence. If Biggs and his other irreputable colleagues cannot understand this, think of an instance where someone is assaulted. With the help of eye witnesses, the police make an arrest in short order. The accused does not get to confront the witnesses against them before their arrest or even at the moment of arrest. That can be done at a trial.
There is no way to politely put this. Biggs, with his continued efforts to put obstacles in the way of the impeachment process, is putting his party above the nation and the state he represents. He does not care about honor, ethics or even the truth. All that concerns him is the GOP (formerly know as the Grand Old Party, but now more like the Grumpy Old People). His actions are despicable and, when it is time for his reelection, I would hope that the good people of District 5 would hold him to account and select someone, who has some honor and will seek the truth, regardless of where it leads.