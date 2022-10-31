Local Opinion: At YWCA, we'll lead by example

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For over 100 years, the YWCA Southern Arizona has served Southern Arizona women and their families with education, practical assistance and advocacy. Our mission is “Eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.” That’s a tall order, and we cannot do it alone. We understand that we are part of a community that comes together to empower and protect our most vulnerable.

My name is Magdalena Verdugo. Nearly three years ago, I was named Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Southern Arizona. Notably, I am the first Latina CEO in the history of the YWCA Southern Arizona. I have spent over 25 years in the nonprofit sector, and I am proud of my accomplishments. But, like nearly everyone, I didn’t do it alone. I am the daughter of migrant farmworkers. I am a first-generation college student who immigrated to the United States when I was three years old. All along my way there have been mentors, champions, and investors. Mostly women. Women have opened doors for me throughout my career. It has been one of the delights of this job to open doors for other women through the strong YWCA programs in workforce development, entrepreneurship, wellness, leadership, and advocacy.

The opportunity to lead an organization whose mission is to end racism and empower women is both exciting and motivating. Working at the YWCA SA, we have the ability to empower our clients, who in turn, transform their lives.

Some challenges are bigger. The current threats to our democracy and liberty are dire. Worse, extremists in our own state Legislature are enabling this dangerous misinformation and mischief. In response, there has been a tremendous wave of organizing and civic participation. This is good for Arizona. However, we need much more than people power to solve problems of this magnitude. Our public and private institutions must come off the sidelines and advocate on behalf of the people they serve.

Nonprofits generated more than $23.5 billion in Arizona when last measured. We are major participants in the state’s economy. When we speak, especially as a group, people and policymakers take notice. We can’t take this power for granted. As institutions, we must speak out on behalf of truth and justice.

Believe it or not, the good policymakers do want to hear from us. Isn’t it vital that our officials know what our community needs? That’s why you’ll be seeing and hearing much more from the YWCA SA from now on. We realize that advocacy isn’t a privilege; It’s our right and it’s our responsibility.

You may wonder: “Aren’t nonprofits prohibited from political activity?” It’s true that 501c3 organizations cannot campaign. We can’t tell people who to vote for, certainly. Nor promote a political party. What I’m talking about is the community of nonprofit organizations making sure our people understand what policies support our success. The IRS assures us that this is absolutely permissible. In the case of the YWCA SA, we want to make sure that girls and women working toward independence prosperity, and security have the resources they need to succeed.

That’s what we’ll be focusing on: Making sure Southern Arizona women and their families know what policies and investments work. Helping them access the public and private means of achieving their goals. Explaining important issues affecting women and their families to Arizona legislators. Shining a light on real community needs, illuminating particular social problems that have been ignored, allowing policy makers to see these problems and address them.

I am all about empowering our community to discern good policy ideas from bad ones; educating everyone about how important our vote is, and what rights and freedoms may be at stake in the future.

In short, I want people to know their community, know their government, and be comfortable, active and responsible participants in both. Here at the YW, we always try to lead by example. From now on, you’ll be hearing from us. When a crisis looms, when an opportunity arises, when your actions may make all the difference: you’ll be hearing from us. Give us a listen!