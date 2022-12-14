Local Opinion: AZ regulators should nix rate increase for Southwest Gas

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Southwest Gas is asking for a second massive rate hike in just two years. The Arizona Corporation Commission should turn it down.

It’s the right thing to do for Arizonans, financially and morally.

As religious leaders in Tucson, we work to mobilize people of faith and conscience to care for our common home and work for climate justice. We recognize the harm that fossil fuels like “natural” gas have wreaked on our environment, and we seek to accelerate a clean energy future. Arizona needs to do its part to end the climate crisis that is having such dire consequences in our state, especially for the least fortunate among us.

Individuals, families and local small businesses have already been buffeted by inflation, and energy prices are a major contributor. Methane gas prices quadrupled in just two years, driven by supply disruption, an extreme cold snap in 2021 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Southwest Gas wants to pile on another 7.6% in addition to the rate increase it received just last year. Even more egregiously, the utility wants small businesses, those who have been hit the hardest by record-high inflation, to carry the heaviest load – a 13.7% increase.

This is why the state’s Residential Utility Consumer Office (RUCO) opposes the rate increase.

“The ratepayers have been through a worldwide pandemic, record inflation and other financial hardships,” noted the office’s chief counsel, Daniel Pozefsky. “(The requested) rate increase, back-to-back with the company’s last rate increase, is simply too much.”

It only gets worse as you dig into the details of the requested rate increase.

The utility wants ratepayers to cover:

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in dues that Southwest Gas pays to industry lobbyists working to continue the climate crisis.

The cost of reducing carbon emissions.

Costs incurred by developers to extend gas lines to new developments.

Developers, not everyday Arizonans, should pay their own way, especially if they eschew the cleaner and safer alternative of electric power.

These are the financial arguments, and they alone are powerful and persuasive enough for the Corporation Commission to turn down this rate increase. But if commissioners need more convincing, the moral arguments against this increase are similarly strong.

Gas is not the “natural” alternative the industry claims. Studies show that gas appliances emit harmful pollutants in your home that contribute to respiratory illnesses, especially in children and seniors. Methane, the main component in gas, has a global warming potential that is as much as 87 times greater than carbon dioxide.

No gas is found naturally in Arizona. Whatever Southwest Gas sells is piped here from other states and distributed through pipes that, when they leak, rupture or become damaged, can cause fires or explode. The Corporation Commission is currently investigating Southwest Gas for multiple leaks that resulted in explosions, injuries and evacuations in the Phoenix area.

A clean, sustainable and safer future will not rely on gas. Arizona, with its abundant sunshine and strong, steady winds, can safely and cleanly produce the energy it needs to cook, heat water and warm homes. In fact, given our abundance of natural advantages, Arizona is well-positioned to be an “energy exporter” and feed into a regional grid someday.

Clean energy is where the future lies and where state leaders need to focus their attention. We should not be propping up an industry with excessive rate increases, especially in a time of high inflation.

The Southwest Gas rate increase proposal is just too high. The Corporation Commission should give it a resounding “no.”