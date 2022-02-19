Local Opinion: Banning books doesn't solve problems. It creates them.

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Moreillon is a former school librarian:
The nature of many of the bills currently moving through the Arizona Legislature should be a cause for great concern for all Arizonans who care about education.
Proposed laws target students’ access to factual historical and current events information and limit student access to literature that includes the lived experiences of all people. Further legislation decreases students’ opportunities to discuss this information and literature with peers and educators. None of this legislation helps prepare our youth to live and participate as informed citizens in a pluralistic democratic country.
The nature of the information and literature being targeted sends a clear message — marginalized groups, their histories, and their experiences are not welcome in our schools. This is diametrically opposed to our country’s founding principles, principles we strive to enact.
Literacy and learning are nurtured through relevant curricula and students’ independent reading. Students will thrive in environments that provide equitable access to reading materials that are accurate, diverse and inclusive of the widest range of human experience. All students who walk through schoolhouse doors deserve to see themselves, their families, their communities and their histories represented in books and other reading materials. They deserve access to resources that help them navigate challenging times in their own lives as well as help them develop empathy for the experiences of others.
Banning books and censoring discussion creates, rather than solves, problems. We learned this in the past but seem to have forgotten it in the present.
These bills spotlight the critical role of state-certified school librarians. Classroom teachers and students alike deserve an advocate in the person of a certified school librarian whose role is to provide equitable access to diverse and inclusive materials and to protect students’ right to read and preserve their intellectual freedom to express opinions.
Today, as these threats loom large, far too many Arizona schools are not prepared to meet the challenges these bills pose. For lack of funding, far too many schools lack certified school librarians on their staff. In 2019-2020, Arizona ranked 45th out of 50 states and D.C. in the ratio of students to school librarians, and 42nd in the ratio of classroom teachers to librarians, according to the School Librarian Investigation — Decline or Evolution research project.
All Arizona students deserve a high-quality education and certified school librarians who are trained as equity, diversity, inclusion, and intellectual freedom warriors. We cannot claim to be for literacy and learning if we ignore district public schools’ needs for full funding, including eliminating the outdated Aggregate Expenditure Limit, which would rob TUSD of $58 million already allocated and budgeted funds.
We cannot say we are for equity and democracy until full school staffing includes professional librarians serving their schools in fully stocked school libraries.
Judi Moreillon is a public education advocate, former school librarian and retired librarian educator. She lives in Tucson.