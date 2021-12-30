Local Opinion: Barstool Sports does not align with the values of this community

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. The quotes cited include graphic language.
In referring to an ESPN reporter, Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, stated that she was a "slut" whose only job was to sexually arouse men. This comment, among many other comments that Portnoy has made about women, works directly against the efforts our community has made to address the harmful socialization and dehumanization inherent in comments like these that fuel and provide the launching point for gender-based violence.
In the face of these efforts, it was appalling and disappointing to learn that the Arizona Bowl, which was scheduled for Friday but was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues, had signed Barstool Sports as the game’s title sponsor.
For many years now, Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, where I work as CEO, has worked closely with numerous community partners to spark conversations and actions needed to shift cultural norms and socialization that grow out of misogynistic comments like Portnoy’s. In addition to our intervention work with survivors of domestic abuse, we also engage men and boys to increase safety for all in our community. And through our work with men who are actively harming their partners, we find that most hold beliefs about women and gender roles that give them “permission” to degrade, assault, rape — and even kill — their partners.
Allowing Barstool Sports to sponsor a high-profile sports event, such as the Arizona Bowl, only serves to reward and affirm their values. It also tells our community, including our children, that these values are OK. Values that underlie comments from Portnoy such as these:
“I’d like to reiterate that we don’t condone rape of any kind … However, if a chick passes out, that’s a gray area though.”
“Even though I never condone rape, if you’re a size 6 and you’re wearing skinny jeans you kind of deserve to be raped, right? I mean skinny jeans don’t look good on size 0 and 2 chicks, nevermind size 6’s.”
“Subtle harassment is fine and dandy.”
Every year in our community, these belief systems serve as a core root cause of violence that results in 6,000 people seeking services at Emerge, 15,000 calls made to 911 for an armed intervention in their relationship and far too many of our fellow community members losing their lives. And these numbers are only what we know.
Emerge applauds the Pima County Board of Supervisors for withdrawing the county’s support for the Arizona Bowl due to Barstool’s involvement, and encourage others to similarly consider whether supporting anything affiliated with Barstool is what’s right for our community.
However, the Arizona Bowl Committee has doubled-down on their support of Barstool, and characterized Barstool’s content and Portnoy’s comments as “jokes that have missed (and) comedies and content that didn’t land or stand the test of time,” and noted that Barstool has “evolved” over time.
But if you visit Barstool’s website today, you’ll find their “Smokeshow of the Day” pictures, which showcase mostly college-aged young women, and you’ll even find reference to a high school girl as “smoke.” And just recently, NBC News reported that two women have come forth with claims of violent sexual experiences with Dave Portnoy during the summer of 2020. None of which feels like anything resembling evolution, and is certainly not missed “comedic timing.”
Barstool Sports’ sponsorship of our local bowl game risks a back-slide from the progress our community has collectively made to address the normalization of root causes of violence. If we want to live in a community where all people can live free of violence in their homes and relationships, and where everyone is respected and safe, then we must get serious about acknowledging, calling out and condemning sexism and objectification wherever they rear their ugly heads. Even when they come cloaked as entertainment or as an economic windfall to the community.
Ed Sakwa is the CEO of Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping everyone live a life free from abuse.