Local Opinion: Baseball's veil of convenience, and ours

The sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros is a stark reminder of how poorly our culture manages the delicate balance between two cherished goals: winning and playing fair. More deeply, it reveals the huge gulf between the ideals we proclaim and the values we actually practice.
Anyone who considers themselves a person of integrity, which means everyone, endorses the virtue of fair play. Yet a veil of convenience permits us to ignore our professed principles when a compelling, yet unethical, advantage can be snatched with minimal risk. The veil of convenience is why we tell white lies so breezily, accept free dinners on a friend’s expense account, buy hot goods on a big city street corner, duplicate copyright protected material and use a relative’s handicap permit.
Our culture of small but enfeebling hypocrisies allows broad use of clichés that equate selfishness with virtue, like “no harm no foul,” “you snooze you lose,” and “just looking out for No. 1.” Service providers tell us our calls are very important to them, business associates tell us they’ll “get back to us,” politicians promise not to run for more than two terms, advertisers make outlandish boasts, and airlines fail to inform us of the cause of their delays.
Promises of truthfulness, express and implies, are breezily breached because embarrassment, not keeping promises, is the common measure of integrity: Think about the ethical guideline that Warren Buffett offers his employees at Berkshire Hathaway:
“Ask ... whether [you] are willing to have any contemplated act appear the next day on the front page of [your] local paper — to be read by [your] spouses, children and friends.”
Buffet’s prescription, although well-intended, misses the true meaning of integrity. By his definition, integrity is measured not by duty but by the risk of getting caught. The Astros players, gauging the likelihood of getting caught as small, dismissed the huge duty they had to a game that has enriched them beyond the wildest dreams of the fans they play for. Even though many players were “caught,” they have not been disciplined.
Should the Astros players have spurned the sign-stealing scam before it got rolling? Most of us would view such an act as a refreshing reminder of the durability of truthfulness in a culture starved of it. Instead, pundits argue, echoing the reasoning of the baseball commissioner, that resisting the ethical breaches of a group, and the will of your bosses, is too much to ask of any player.
It serves us well to remember the example set by Bobby Jones, the legendary golfer who called a stroke on himself after noticing that his ball had moved slightly, even though no one else did. The stroke cost him the 1925 U.S. Open.
History yields horrid examples of people who just went along, and also of individuals who stood up, ennobling us all. Don’t we all know, innately and truly, that if justice is going to be done in the world, it is up to each one of us to do our part to advance it? The veil of convenience — the illusion that improper gain is permissible so long as you don’t get caught—threatens to replace what we know is just.
Stuart H. Brody is the author of “The Law of Small Things: Creating a Habit of Integrity in a Culture of Mistrust,” and teaches ethics at the University of Arizona’s School of Government and Public Policy.