The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Based on coverage I’m seeing about Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) release to Fox’s Tucker Carlson of more than 40,000 hours of recordings concerning the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, I’m certain I’m not the only person who has worked for public organizations to question a great many things about McCarthy’s decision. You know, such as how giving exclusive access to reporters and/or talk show hosts (in Carlson’s case) can be a brilliant and often necessary action, especially in the ever-increasingly competitive news business. Or, something that not only will backfire rocks but may make people query the intelligence or ethics of the person or people who provided such access. Especially by public servants.

McCarthy’s highly criticized choice to give exclusive (though he now says he will “slowly roll out to every individual news agency” the recordings he gave Carlson) access to a media personality to attempt to demonstrate the attack was just awkwardly costumed tourists walking peacefully through parts of the Capitol normally not open to the public also made me think of the numerous times in my career when I dealt with all sorts of consequences related to exclusive access.

I was the primary spokesperson for the University of Minnesota medical center in the mid-1990s, when several truly world-renowned researchers were facing accusations ranging from government funds misappropriation to research fraud. Accusations that garnered national news attention. Some of the researchers were particularly adept at working with reporters, including giving exclusive stories to those they liked and/or thought they could control with their charm and scientific prowess.

In the midst of the accusations, one of the researchers bypassed me and gave an exclusive on a supposedly new and exciting finding to a television reporter who was one of the town’s best journalists. I worked well with this reporter and she called to tell me the researcher had given her an exclusive. Being as canny as she was, she didn’t necessarily smell a rat, but I knew she definitely picked up a whiff of proactive pesticide. Along with a possibly good story. Since I normally escorted reporters to interviews, this journalist said she would tell the researcher (who, it should be said, was someone I greatly respected) she would have me escort her and her photographer so as to comply with center protocol.

Once in the researcher’s office, the reporter and her photographer had barely set up when a call came in “out of the blue” for the researcher from a very famous network journalist. He eagerly took the call, in full view and with high volume before the reporter and her photographer. They heard all about the famous one’s support for the researcher. Once the call ended, the reporter went ahead with the interview’s original intent but asked far fewer questions than she might normally pose. Especially as the finding wasn’t all that newsworthy. She asked about the accusations but was abruptly told the investigations would have to run to completion, etc. As it was, about a week later I was told the story was bumped but the reporter knew I knew better.

We were out of there fast enough and the reporter took me aside for a talk. I braced for what was coming, though I didn’t blame her for doing so. She told me in quite vivid language she knew she was being used and even though the researcher was a medical god and she was just a TV reporter, this was never going to happen again. She said she was going to cover him until the end, innocent or guilty, with as much attention and fairness as she would give anyone accused of such seriousness. Until then, there would be no stories on medical miracles unless they were truly miraculous.

As for anyone wishing to emulate Speaker McCarthy and his choice, this person who gave many a media exclusive (and got in the middle of others) can only say to be careful about what you wish for when you provide such a story. You might get what you were looking for.

Then again, you just might not.