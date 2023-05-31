The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A young woman lay on a cold metal bench outdoors, partly covered with a thin blanket. Asked if she needed help, she said quietly, “I’m having a miscarriage.”

Another woman, much older, stared blankly, her COVID protective mask around her chin. She wore only a short nightgown and no shoes. When asked what she needed, she mumbled indiscernibly.

A man sat quietly, eyes closed in pain, flanked by two women — his daughters — who alternately rubbed his shoulder and gently squeezed his hand in small acts of affection and hopeful reassurance.

Dozens of others sat nearby, mostly quiet, looking wounded or frightened or both. They were waiting.

Waiting for what, you ask.

For a nurse, a doctor, someone to help them at the emergency room of a local hospital Center in Tucson.

Waiting for hour upon hour.

The scene unfolded on a Tuesday morning. Time slowed toward a standstill, while anxiety sped ahead.

In their third hour of waiting, one daughter asked a passing nurse when her dad, a cancer patient who was experiencing chest pain, would be seen. It could be another two to three hours, the nurse said.

“Did your father have an EKG?” she asked. Yes, he did. “So they’ll do bloodwork … ” They did that, too, and a chest X-ray. “All right,” she said, her voice devoid of compassion. “If he were experiencing a heart attack now, we would have him in a bed.”

Not a heart attack, but pain severe enough that this normally tough-as-nails elderly man had asked his daughters to take him to the hospital. He has heart trouble, his cardiac rhythm governed by a pacemaker.

As the nurse spoke, she slowly edged away until she was through the doorway to the next room, where perhaps 30 other people waited, likely also wanting to know when they would get some help.

And likely, the response would be the same: It could be another two to three hours.

Around 3 p.m., five hours after they arrived, the daughters suggested to their dad that they take a chance and go to another hospital. Thirty minutes later, they had checked in at Tucson Medical Center, and he was in a hospital bed getting an EKG.

They gave him two more EKGs in the next 90 minutes, did bloodwork and a chest X-ray. All tests showed good results, yet his pain persisted.

In the face of that and his heart history, a cautious doctor ordered him admitted for more tests and overnight observation. A collective sigh of relief ensued; some help and caring, at last.

Perhaps it was luck of the draw that day for people going to TMC rather than another local hospital. Perhaps it was a portent of our health care system.

The passionless, almost desperate Third World-like scene at the first hospital revealed a system already overwhelmed. What was behind the delays in serving patients?

Perhaps some ER workers were out sick that day. Or too many people needed emergency care. It was a bad day for the obviously taxed health care workers and certainly for patients.

Before they departed with their father for TMC, the daughters saw a worker approach the woman in the nightgown to take her for examination. She barely responded, and one of the daughters had to point out that the woman had no shoes.

The young woman who said she was miscarrying was still on the bench outside; one of the daughters told someone at the ER registration desk about her. “We’re taking care of her,” was the terse response.

It did not appear so. As the women drove off with their father, bound for TMC, they saw the young woman still lying on the bench outside the ER.

She had been there for several hours.