Local Opinion: Biden administration breathes new life into Cochise County, rural America

After graduating from high school in Tombstone, I dreamed of leaving for a big city where everything that wasn’t possible in my hometown would finally be within my reach. Once I got to college in an urban area, I was shocked to see how easily accessible things like clean water, public transportation and reliable, high-speed internet were.

When I returned to Cochise County, once thriving with mining and tourism industries, I found my desert home had become a food and health-care desert, forcing some residents to drive nearly 40 minutes one way just to buy groceries or access medical care. It was clear to me that the gap between rural and urban areas had only widened in my time away, leaving many rural communities with even less access to resources and opportunities.

The disparity was profound, and I knew then that something had to be done to ensure that folks in rural communities have access to the same opportunities as those in urban centers. In my current role as the executive director of Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation (AREDF), I get to do just that.

Our work took on new urgency when the pandemic hit. While no community was spared from COVID-19, rural communities were hit particularly hard. On top of health- care supply and personnel shortages, a lack of broadband and reliable internet meant people in rural areas often couldn’t access remote work, online school or telehealth appointments from home. As the pandemic drove most of our lives online, many in rural communities found themselves left behind.

At AREDF, one of our pillars is access to health care. We collaborate with partner organizations, local and state leaders to advance health equity and access in rural Arizona. During a state health-care advisory group meeting, I learned about the federal funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan earmarked for broadband to support telehealth projects.

In a place like Cochise County, where under 70% of the county lacks high speed internet, this funding would be life-changing. Unfortunately, living in a rural community often means limited access to quality health care. But, for my community and others like it, access to reliable internet would mean access to critical resources like telehealth services, which kept the rest of the country safe and healthy during the pandemic.

Living and working in rural communities taught me to be resourceful and creative. So, I got to thinking how our organization could best utilize the historic federal funds made available to our community. Our plan was to create a rural telemedicine health-care incubator. A place where both medical professionals and community members could conduct in-person and virtual appointments in a safe, clean, and connected environment.

With the funding from the American Rescue Plan, the local cable company laid fiber optic cables to connect our facility to the wider broadband grid. We invested our own money to finish the last mile, but with such a big project, there would be no way for us to complete it on our own.

Six months later, we have two professionals who rent our office spaces to serve our rural community members as well as a dedicated telehealth office. The hub focuses on behavioral and mental health services — something that rural communities have needed for decades. We painted the walls a calming shade of blue to welcome our community and signal this is a safe place — a place where they can escape the stresses of the outside world and access the services they need.

In the time since we completed the telemedicine incubator, Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation that is directing even more funding toward rural communities. Similar to the funding from the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure law includes funding earmarked specifically to update the roads, public transportation and broadband in rural communities.

This funding will support communities like ours right now, and will determine the future of rural communities across the country. Public transportation helps people get to work, safer roads lead to more commerce, and broadband will attract those 21st century industries that can fill the void past industries left. All of these investments in the infrastructure attract and retain the people and businesses that can revitalize long forgotten communities.

When I talk to people about why investing in rural communities is important, I like to say, “you are only as good as your weakest link.” I don’t mean that rural communities are weak, but it helps to put rural issues into perspective. Every link in the chain must be supported and connected to ensure it works all together. Leaders working to build the economy of a state must understand that if rural areas suffer, the whole state suffers.

America has always been rural. Rural communities have always been the backbone of our country. Rural Americans are smart, strong and beautiful people. We cannot allow these communities to disappear because it is easier to neglect them than to invest in their futures. I’m grateful to have an administration that wants to see these communities flourish, and with the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure law, we can do just that.

Mignonne Hollis is the executive director of Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation. She lives in Hereford.

