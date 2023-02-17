The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In Biden’s State of the Union speech, he emphasized many of his administration’s accomplishments, namely on the economy. It may be hard to see the economic benefits in your day-to-day life. But look no further than Cochise County to see his work in action.

Here in Douglas, our economy relies on the Douglas Port of Entry. Goods, services, and local residents pass through the port on a daily basis. But for decades, the port has become increasingly congested, posing economic and safety risks to our community.

As a Cochise County Supervisor for over 20 years, I’ve advocated for the need to build a second port for several years. Despite the growing need, there was no way to come up with the hundreds of millions it would take to construct a new port. But since the Biden administration has dedicated billions to updating our infrastructure, we finally have the funding to expand our port and secure our border.

The Douglas Port exemplifies the urgent need for infrastructure modernization. Originally constructed in 1933, the port sees hundreds of millions of dollars in trade pass through every year. Residents regularly travel to neighboring Agua Prieta to access services and visit family. The port is critical to the nation’s economy and our border security.

The port has not been updated in almost 30 years. At present, it cannot meet the needs of our community members nor the standards of Customs and Border Protection. When large commercial trucks, often carrying hazardous materials, pass through the port, it stalls all other traffic to allow the large trucks to maneuver around tight turns. If an accident were to happen, hazardous materials would pose a significant threat to people and the environment.

Despite the urgent need to expand the port, we lacked the funding to begin a project of this size. Like many rural counties, we need both state and federal funding to do just about anything. The largest employers here are the local, state, and federal governments, and without other large industries, we have a shrinking tax base. So this meant the port expansion project was dead in the water without federal investments.

But when Cochise County, and the state of Arizona, received hundreds of millions from the Biden administration’s economic legislation, suddenly we had enough to turn the second port from an idea into reality. Our Congresswoman, Ann Kirkpatrick, made sure funding for our two-port solution was included in the final bill. The combined efforts of the Douglas Mayor and City Council, alongside Cochise County, ensured plans were ready when money became available to make the ports a catalyst for economic development.

Ultimately, Cochise County dedicated $5 million in federal funding to begin planning and constructing infrastructure. The state government allotted almost $9 million from their federal funds. But what is really moving the needle, is that Biden’s Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act granted $200 million for the new port and another $200 million to upgrade the existing Douglas Port.

While we desperately need to alleviate the port congestion, we also know the construction of a second port of entry would bring decades of economic benefits. Not only would the construction bring immediate jobs, but after completion, the port will allow for increased trade and more businesses will spring up to support the port and its employees.

I’m eager to see these economic benefits come to Douglas. For a while, young people have left rural counties like Cochise in search of better opportunities in more urban areas. But if we can create good-paying jobs, people won’t feel forced to move just to support themselves and their families.

With nearly half a billion coming to Douglas for these projects in the future, some may claim this is wasteful spending. But for the existing port to process over $1 million in trade every day, upgrading and expanding our ports will only bring more economic activity. Moreover, leaving the port in its current condition causes shipping delays, reduces trade, and overburdens border patrol staff, threatening our security.

I’ve overseen this project since local officials began conversations about needing an expansion, and I’ve never witnessed it this close to actually happening. None of this would have happened without the Biden administration’s work to deliver on its promise to update our nation’s economy and infrastructure.

Ann English serves District 2 on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and lives in Bisbee.