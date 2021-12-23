Local Opinion: Big Jim always took time for kids

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I met Big Jim and Loma when I was about 8 years old. My mother and father had taken an anthropology class at Pima College, where they were invited to volunteer at Tucson Meet Yourself. We became hooked and volunteered every year until the late ‘90s.
Big Jim was a mentor, leader, role model and social justice advocate. He taught us about the various cultures that come together in and around Tucson to make this community truly unique.
At Tucson Meet Yourself, there were piles of kids who ran around, helping, eating and learning. Big Jim and Loma took time for all of us, recognized us, credited us for the help, and supported us as we grew up in this magical context. They treated us like we were the same as the adult volunteers.
Because my mother and I were on the planning committee, we worked all year for the festival. When it ended on Sunday, everyone gathered at the Griffith’s for a huge celebration. As if they had not just given their all for the community, they gave a party into the early morning to give thanks for everyone’s work. I remember the sadness of the festival ending each year, that slowly left as we started up a couple of months later to plan the next one.
When I decided to go to college, I was lucky enough to take two folklore classes, material folklore and verbal folklore, taught by Big Jim at the University of Arizona. Big Jim knew every student and their projects. He taught us to appreciate every day in Tucson. He taught us about the shrines, churches, historical landmarks, and unknown cultural places in the area. He taught us about the Indian Nations that lived in the unceded territories where our ancestors settled. He taught students more than they could have ever hoped to know about the Tucson area. Now, as a college professor, I have not ever heard of a similar course at any university.
The beautiful thing about Big Jim was his engagement with everyone who had the good fortune to interact with him. When you were in conversation, he leaned down (did anyone mention that he is tall?), looked in your eyes, and gave you his entire attention. The community he (and his family) built makes Tucson unique, and we are all lucky to have been a part of this.
Big Jim and Loma feel like relatives because they invested in everyone.
Michelle Bezanson is a professor of anthropology at Santa Clara University.