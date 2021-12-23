 Skip to main content
Local Opinion: Big Jim touched everyone's lives

Jim Griffith Fitz cartoon

 David Fitzsimmons, Arizona Daily Star

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While there may be folks in Southern Arizona who never personally met Big Jim Griffith, there are precious few whose lives were not, in some way, touched by his legacy. I’m one of the many fortunate ones who knew Jim — and Loma!

Big Jim wandered into my dad’s shop back in the 1950s, not long after Jim entered the University of Arizona. Sharing the same quirky sense of humor and curiosity in the cultures around them (including their own) they quickly became fast friends. Many decades later of friendship, Jim and Loma became godparents to my youngest son, Santiago, who was Jim’s tocayo.

Jim accompanied my dad on trips to Hopi and Navajo country many times. My earliest memory is when I was about 7 years old, sitting between my dad and Big Jim as we drove to Hopi in my dad’s Chevy pickup truck. “Big Jim” he was, but from the vantage point of a 7-year-old, “big” hardly covered it.

They talked a lot, but what I remember is they also sang a lot. Even then, Jim knew a ton of songs. Some my dad also knew, and they’d sing those together. Other times, Jim sang solo, keeping the beat by rapping the dash or slapping his leg. He also brought a harmonica, kindling in me a lifelong love of the harmonica (which I still cannot decently play). Some were folk songs, protest songs, a few gospel songs, but many were old cowboy songs. The one that sticks in my mind because of their love of its over-the-top lyrics is Tex Ritter’s “Blood on the Saddle.”

Big Jim leaves a big hole in our community as he does in my heart.

