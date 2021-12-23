Local Opinion: Big Jim was "heart and soul" of Tucson community

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
My heart sank when I saw Jim Griffith’s picture in front of San Xavier as the newspaper loaded up on the screen.
In the milliseconds before I read the headline, I tried to think of other reasons his picture would be on the front page, besides the one that I didn’t want to read. With Jim goes a huge chunk of our community’s heart and soul. He was such a gentle, funny, knowledgeable, gracious giant with a huge heart filled with love for the history of the Southwest and all its people.
I worked downtown for over 30 years and enjoyed seeing him at Tucson Meet Yourself. In recent years, his body did not have the strength it once did, but his smile and spirit were always present to watch over the gathering of Tucson’s many cultures that he had envisioned for the event.
His storytelling ability was remarkable and the sparkle in his eyes displayed the enjoyment he felt while sharing wisdom gained from years of listening and absorbing the true essence of those around him. I was always thankful for each year I was able to see him there.
Everyone’s time comes, and Jim’s is bittersweet because of the enormous vacancy left behind that is unlikely to ever be filled.
Gorman recently retired from Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.