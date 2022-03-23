Local Opinion: Bill would hinder police transparency

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A bill that would prohibit the ability of members of the public to film police activities is working its way through the Arizona House and Senate.
Introduced by Rep. John Kavanagh, HB 2319 would make it illegal to film police activity without the consent of the officer(s) involved and prohibits filming within 8 feet of the police activity.
In recent years we have seen videos taken by members of the public exposing acts of police misconduct. If a bill like HB 2319 had been in effect in Minneapolis, the public would never have seen the police conduct that led to the death of George Floyd. It seems beyond belief that Derek Chauvin, who was the ranking officer on the scene, would have consented to witnesses filming him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. A prohibition on filming the police would only serve to leave instances of police misconduct once again away from public view.
In addition, this law would most likely be found unconstitutional and an infringement on the First Amendment rights of members of the public to film the police.
The Arizona Legislature cannot legislate in violation of federal law or the United States Constitution and HB 2319 is essentially attempting to do this. Numerous courts have ruled that members of the public have a First Amendment right to film police activity. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is one of those courts that has recognized that members of the public have a First Amendment right to take films of the police. The 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 8th and 11th Circuit Courts of Appeal have likewise recognized this right.
HB 2319 runs counter to these decisions in that it explicitly states that HB 2319 does not establish a right or authorize any person to make a video recording of law enforcement activities. Passage of this law will lead to a lengthy and costly court battle that the state will most likely lose.
While not knowing the actual intention for the introduction of HB 2319, it seems that it is not being introduced to benefit or protect the police, but rather in response to recent protests for reform/change of the police. These protests were motivated by long-held concerns over police conduct but were greatly aided by the release of videos of violent, and in some cases deadly, contact between police and the public.
Anti-police-reform legislation has already been introduced/passed by the Legislature since last summer’s protests, and the introduction of HB 2319 is a continuation of this trend. It is clear that we cannot allow the passage of additional legislation that will hinder the need for greater transparency of police interactions with the public.
Paul Gattone is a civil rights/criminal defense attorney and community activist. He lives in Tucson.