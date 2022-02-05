 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Opinion: Black History is for Whites, too

Local Opinion: Black History is for Whites, too

Phineas Anderson

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

February is Black History Month. It is a time for all Americans to better understand and appreciate the many contributions of African Americans in our society while at the same time for African Americans to take pride in their extraordinary tenacity, resilience and history.

Black History Month was initially just the second week in February to coincide with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12 and the birthday of Frederick Douglass on Feb. 14. It was first organized by historian Carter G. Woodson in 1926. During the United States bicentennial, President Gerald Ford expanded the week to a month, urging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Black History Month should also be a time for white America to pause and contemplate the many unearned privileges that they possess and to dedicate themselves to help achieve the unfinished business that Lincoln initiated, namely equity, unity, justice and opportunity for all Americans.

It is perhaps best to review a few of the more significant privileges, in that as people of the dominant culture in America, white people do not always appreciate or realize such privileges.

The first would be that white people do not have to carry the burden of thinking about their racial identity. Though we have grown up with the romantic idea of America being a “melting pot,” in fact when African Americans and other minorities have wanted to culturally assimilate, the color of their skin has marked and prevented them from full integration with equal rights and opportunities.

Another important privilege is that white people do not need to know or understand the culture of minorities, while minorities often could not survive without knowing and understanding how to operate in the dominant white culture.

Though progress has been made, racism is still very much with us. White parents do not have to discuss with their children about denigrating names assigned to them because of their color or how they should react when a police officer stops their car.

White parents do not have to try to explain why earlier generations were considered second-class or no-class citizens, and why, even today, there is still a struggle to achieve parity.

Black History Month helps us understand the struggles of the past and the debt we owe to those who made our nation better. Let us not forget Black history is American history, pure and simple.

During February, read a book like “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, attend a Black History Month event and if you are parents, attend with your children.

Phineas Anderson is a retired educator and former head of Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Helping hands show the best of Tucsonans
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Helping hands show the best of Tucsonans

OPINION: "The trips to Phoenix are the highlight of my week. The time in the car is filled with stress-busting stories (sometimes about Dianne's uncle, singer Dean Martin), inspirational good advice ("hope and anything is possible"), stories about Beth and Dianne's adorable dog Rascal, and travel stories and upcoming plans," writes Tucson resident Nancy Estes. 

Local Opinion: Legislature needs to fully fund Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Legislature needs to fully fund Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund

OPINION: "As the 2022 legislative session begins, with large budget surpluses and the Arizona Lottery encumbrances having been repaid and removed, the board of the Arizona Heritage Alliance, other heritage and environmental stakeholder groups, and hundreds of Arizonans who have communicated their views to the Legislature, believe it is time to reinstate the funding to the State Parks portion of the Heritage Fund," writes Steve Farley, board member of the Arizona Heritage Alliance.

Local Opinion: Labor shortages go far beyond burger joints
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Labor shortages go far beyond burger joints

OPINION: "As disturbing as it is that these businesses are closing at record rates, or reducing hours, or having to provide huge raises in pay – deserved as those pay increases are even in a non-pandemic age – the loss does not endanger the very health and welfare of every resident in every community large and small. It is the similar alarming labor shortages in areas such as teaching, law enforcement and health care that literally will change the very fabric of America as we once knew it – even if COVID would, as once promised, magically disappear," writes Nogales resident Kathy Scott. 

Local Opinion: Whistle-stop campaign could reboot Biden's presidency
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Whistle-stop campaign could reboot Biden's presidency

OPINION: "Biden could most effectively communicate with the masses, while garnering extensive positive media coverage, if he moved the Oval Office out of the White House and into a railroad car. Such a dramatic and decisive move would enable Biden to fulfill his presidential duties to lead the nation while simultaneously conducting a whistle-stop campaign to hamlets and cities across the land," writes Tucson resident Paul Morton Ganeles. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News