Local Opinion: Black History is for Whites, too

February is Black History Month. It is a time for all Americans to better understand and appreciate the many contributions of African Americans in our society while at the same time for African Americans to take pride in their extraordinary tenacity, resilience and history.
Black History Month was initially just the second week in February to coincide with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12 and the birthday of Frederick Douglass on Feb. 14. It was first organized by historian Carter G. Woodson in 1926. During the United States bicentennial, President Gerald Ford expanded the week to a month, urging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Black History Month should also be a time for white America to pause and contemplate the many unearned privileges that they possess and to dedicate themselves to help achieve the unfinished business that Lincoln initiated, namely equity, unity, justice and opportunity for all Americans.
It is perhaps best to review a few of the more significant privileges, in that as people of the dominant culture in America, white people do not always appreciate or realize such privileges.
The first would be that white people do not have to carry the burden of thinking about their racial identity. Though we have grown up with the romantic idea of America being a “melting pot,” in fact when African Americans and other minorities have wanted to culturally assimilate, the color of their skin has marked and prevented them from full integration with equal rights and opportunities.
Another important privilege is that white people do not need to know or understand the culture of minorities, while minorities often could not survive without knowing and understanding how to operate in the dominant white culture.
Though progress has been made, racism is still very much with us. White parents do not have to discuss with their children about denigrating names assigned to them because of their color or how they should react when a police officer stops their car.
White parents do not have to try to explain why earlier generations were considered second-class or no-class citizens, and why, even today, there is still a struggle to achieve parity.
Black History Month helps us understand the struggles of the past and the debt we owe to those who made our nation better. Let us not forget Black history is American history, pure and simple.
During February, read a book like “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, attend a Black History Month event and if you are parents, attend with your children.
Phineas Anderson is a retired educator and former head of Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson.