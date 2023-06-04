The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It is vitally important that citizens are able to address elected officials to share their concerns and opinions. Those of us privileged to serve in office need to hear from the people we represent so that we can better act in their interest. In Arizona, any elected body can add a segment for public comment to their meeting agendas.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has included time for our constituents to address us in our meetings for many years. The rules and regulations governing our public comment period simply say this:

On Call to the Public, a person desiring to speak will address the Chair. Upon being recognized, the person will advance to the podium, state his/her full name, whom he/she represents, and state the subject matter.

The Board places no limits on the total amount of time allotted for public comment. In this regard, we differ from every other elected body in our area. The cities and towns, school districts and Pima Community College have policies that define the amount of time devoted to public comments.

At our June 6 meeting, I will be asking my colleagues to change our policies for public comment as follows:

Call to the Public shall be scheduled for one hour each meeting unless extended by majority vote of the Board of Supervisors. Speakers shall have three minutes to speak. However, for any meeting where 20 or more individuals have submitted speaker cards, each speaker’s time shall be limited to two minutes.

Although not listed in our current policies, the three-minute time limit for each speaker has been the standard for our board and previous boards. We have not previously limited the total amount of time, nor have we cut individual time based on a large number of speakers. Recent conduct by those signing up to speak at our meetings has demonstrated the need for these proposed rules.

One of our local political parties has actively encouraged their members to sign up to speak at our meetings. Their county chair speaks at every meeting, as do many of his officers and precinct leaders. They coordinate their messaging, prepare signs to display and sometimes wear the same clothing. At recent meetings, they have constituted the majority of public speakers. Sometimes they address agenda items we will be considering, but they also comment on state and national issues.

These activists are free to carry on as they have, but the public comment period should not serve primarily as a venue for orchestrated partisan behavior. It is set up so that all citizens can express their concerns to the supervisors about issues of importance to them. If a political party seeks to use this time to make its talking points, it can do so, but it cannot have free rein to dominate this public forum.

This sort of organized use of Call to the Public is not new. The previous board, when it was considering taking Operation Stonegarden grant funds, often saw their public comment periods dominated by opponents of the county taking these monies. Again, groups have the right to speak to the Board in large numbers, but we have the right to restrict the efforts of any one group to monopolize this time. We also have the right, as all other local elected bodies already do, to limit the amount of time devoted to public comments.

I hope that the other four supervisors will join me in embracing these reasonable reforms. Devoting an hour each meeting to public comments and limiting individual speaker time when we have large numbers sign up to speak shows our commitment to hearing from our citizens, but mitigates against one group hogging the floor to further their own ends. This logic should especially apply to political parties, who certainly have the means to advance their partisan arguments in places other than within a public meeting.