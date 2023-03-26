The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Just imagine the spectacle: Government officials traipsing through libraries pulling forbidden books from the shelves and accusing librarians of “grooming” vulnerable readers to undermine the nation. It represented, their boss explained, part of an “immense conspiracy,” to destroy America, reader by reader.

But this doesn’t describe the impact of pending or recently enacted laws in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma or several other states to prohibit access by students to books about sex or race. This occurred in 1953 when a pair of what critics dubbed “junketeering gumshoes” traveled to Western Europe to purge the State Department’s U.S. Information Agency libraries of “anti-American” literature.

Seventy years ago, headline-grabbing politicians weren’t concerned with non-binary pronouns, gender fluidity, critical race theory, drag shows, or “wokeness” as existential threats. Instead, the specter of international communism threatened the Republic.

In 1950, Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wisconsin) charged that Democrats had employed hundreds of Communist agents in the State Department who had “lost China” and Eastern Europe to the Soviet Union. Even after Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles, took the helm in 1953 and fired many of those falsely accused by the senator, McCarthy continued to see Reds everywhere.

That February, he claimed that nearly 200 USIA libraries in 64 countries, which were wildly popular with foreign readers, had stocked their shelves with subversive literature. When Dulles tried to preemptively appease the senator by issuing a directive that banned overseas libraries from stocking books by “controversial persons,” including “Communists, fellow travelers, et cetera,” McCarthy listed Henry David Thoreau and John Steinbeck as et ceteras. Who, he asked, had chosen these authors?

To uncover the villain, in March, McCarthy dispatched his chief of staff, Roy Cohn (Yes! That Roy Cohn. A closeted gay man who supported purging gays from government service and later became Donald Trump’s political mentor) and Cohn’s friend, David Schine, on a whirlwind tour of European capitals. In each city, they scoured library shelves for contraband, removing books by 75 authors, including Ernest Hemingway, Howard Fast, Mark Twain, Theodore Dreiser, Langston Hughes, Upton Sinclair, Lillian Hellman and Dashiel Hammet. When Dulles ordered all USIA libraries to sanitize their collections, embassy staffers burned some of the suspect books in ways reminiscent of Nazi book burnings.

At home, some local officials joined the action. In the early 1950s, Congressional investigators accused “cheap paperbacks” and “lurid comic books,” including Wonder Woman and Batman of encouraging homosexuality and juvenile delinquency. This prompted the American Legion and Scout troops to collect offending comics for public immolation. In 1953, the Indiana State Textbook Commission banned "Robin Hood" from schools, noting that taking from the rich and giving to the poor sounded like communist propaganda. In San Antonio, Texas, the mayor ordered "Moby Dick" and "The Canterbury Tales" removed from libraries because some editions contained illustrations by an accused Communist.

Sen. McCarthy’s 1954 political humiliation during televised hearings into his claim the U.S. Army was riddled with Reds short-circuited the library purge movement. At least until recently. Lately, politicians, mostly from Republican-leaning states, bereft of any real policy proposals, have re-discovered demon books. With communists in short supply, these culture warriors conjured new bogeymen, such as critical race theory and “wokeism,” targeting America’s youth.

Unwilling or unable to specify the precise nature of the threat, several presidential hopefuls have raised the alarm. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasts that because of stringent state laws limiting textbook content and classroom discussion “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that “our internal threats – especially those trying to corrupt our kids with toxic wokeness – are more serious than our external threats.” Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley proclaims that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic.” Wham, bam, take that Covid!

New educational guidelines in several states forbid primary and secondary schools from assigning books that deal with many aspects of sexuality or presenting history that makes students feel “uncomfortable” or “guilty” about their race.

The Oklahoma Senate recently passed a measure banning books with a “predominant tendency to appeal to prurient interest in sex” from all public libraries. To retain market share in Florida, one publisher of social studies texts revised its account of the pivotal 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott that spurred a civil rights revolution to eliminate any reference to race or segregation. It states: “one day” Rosa Parks “rode the bus. She was told to move to a different seat. She did not. She did what she believed was right.”

To avoid “offending” students, a Texas school district decreed that forcibly enslaved Africans shipped to the United States be called “immigrants.” In Tennessee, another district banned from its curriculum the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic Holocaust novel "Maus" as it used the word “bitch” and depicted a partially nude anthropomorphic mouse! Given this, is it surprising that several conservative pundits and politicians describe rioters assaulting Congress on January 6, 2021 as “sightseers?”

Ultimately, McCarthy, like his progeny, was a performer, not a legislator. As a contemporary quipped, he “couldn’t find a communist in Red Square” nor distinguish “Karl Marx from Groucho.” But he understood the politics of resentment and rode that horse until it gave out.

Only when fellow Republicans sensed he had lost the public’s attention did they join Democrats in condemning him. He died a broken man in 1957. But can we gamble that the current fever will burn itself out without irrevocably damaging our democracy?