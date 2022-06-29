 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Brave old lady versus legislators

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I admit I am an old woman now.

And as a little old lady, there are some things I‘ve started being afraid of.

I fear slipping in the shower when I’ve never given it a thought previously. I worry I am developing dementia because I am constantly looking for my phone. And I am afraid people are just being nice when they say the silver hair I grew out during COVID-19 looks good. But as scared as I occasionally am, there are some things I am not afraid of.

I am not afraid of women being able to decide for themselves whether to have a baby. I am not afraid “thousands” of immigrants will be storming my home an hour from the border. I am not afraid of a vaccine that might protect me, and others, from a virus. I am not afraid my LGBTQ friends are trying to sneak into classrooms to “turn” schoolchildren.

I have no fear of public schools and still want my tax dollars to support them. I am not afraid of contraception offered without question at any age. I know the undocumented, who prefer to hide from view, are not breaking down the doors to vote fraudulently. I remain open to alternate points of view when backed by science and evidence. I can even face children’s books that include the word “gay” unabashed.

What surprises me, is that I am braver than many of the men who are currently serving in our Legislature, Senate, and Supreme Court. I’d say some of them are as scared as a little girl, but that would be insulting. Little girls are brave. In actuality, I think some of the leaders probably are, and should be, afraid.

For example, are any of the men worried that partners they had unprotected sex with, including the one-night stands, could go public to expose their hypocrisy? There were a lot of lusty college students in love back in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. Are they sure none were forced to choose an abortion? Alternatively, free DNA tests could reveal who owes back child support (including nine months in utero and hospital costs) for a baby they never bothered to find out was conceived.

If I were them, I’d also be afraid of the consequences of gun rights. Some of the guns they support were carried by those storming the Capitol in January of last year. Did any stop to ask, “Republican or Democrat? Gun supporter or nonsupporter?”

As I age, I’ve grown less afraid of people who look, sound, or identify differently than me. I wish I could help the little old men in power feel less scared of transgender folks, so they can focus on real issues.

Because as I grow older and wiser, there are things I am afraid of. I am afraid of lawmakers who think guns will help a teacher or her students feel safe. I am more than squeamish about the redrawing of district lines and new voter registration laws. I am scared to death about the disproportionate arrests and shootings of people of color. I wince for those who now face the consequences of honoring their oath of office rather than their political party’s wishes. I cry at the impact of the archaic border wall on wildlife — unnecessary when we had effective, high-tech surveillance.

I am more than afraid of the gradual defunding of public schools. The children who need the most support are the very ones whose parents are in the least likely position to select and transport their child to charter, private and parochial schools.

And, I admit, as an old lady, there are some silly things I am still afraid of. I still scream if I ever see a roach approach.

But right now?

I am more afraid of lawmakers than I am of the insect world.

Kathleen Bethel

Kathleen Bethel

Kathleen Bethel is a retired principal, SARSEF CEO and UA administrator, and past Public Voices Fellow with the OPED Project. She lives in Tucson.

