Local Opinion: Brighten the image of police officers through reform

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I remember when I was a child in grade school back in the 1930’s when smiling local policemen would regularly visit our school to talk about what they were doing. We knew that they were our friends and would keep us safe. That image has stayed with me.
But today that image has changed: stark black and white vehicles, lights flashing, sirens screaming, “officers” dressed in dark uniforms adorned with brass, anchored by boots, waists belted with weapons, eyes shielded by distinctive headgear and sunglasses.
Their image is no longer that of a friendly courteous protector but that of a stern authoritarian “cop” who does not hesitate to use force, the thing he’s trained to do. Observing a police car is not a reassuring experience but one of possible concern that they might decide that we were doing something wrong.
Although police officers are, with few exceptions, honorable people, most of us would agree that reform and additional training are needed. They are unprepared for the extensive responsibilities they have been given and the complexities of the situations they will face.
It is important that the public be aware that reform is in progress. First, I propose that the title “Police Officer” be changed to “Safety Officer” and if the department is organized in teams, the teams would be known as “Safety Teams.” The functions and responsibilities would be similar but without the military-type duties. The new name would create a fresh new image and provide evidence to the public that police reform is a reality.
Next, we must address the visual image and how the Safety Officer is perceived by the public.
The objective is to create a friendly, ready-to-serve, contributing member of our community. Softer colors: blue/gray vehicles and tan uniforms, for example. Are boots necessary? Why can’t headgear be more like baseball caps? How many weapons need to be carried and displayed at one time? The first impression is important. In any interaction, a successful outcome may well depend upon the tone of its beginning.
The Safety Officer has the opportunity to establish the quality of an interaction, relaxed as possible. Is a frown beneficial? How about a cheery “Good morning, how can I help?” or a conversational “Here’s why I signaled for you to pull over.” And of course, establish strict standards of performance: limit physical force only as needed, no choke holds, no racist comments.
Candidates for Safety Officer must be carefully screened, and in addition to traditional law enforcement training, receive training in social awareness in order to understand the issues connected with minorities, those living in poverty or with sexual and health-related problems, mental illness, alcoholism, and drug addiction.
Related stresses can potentially result in disruptive, not necessarily criminal, behavior which should be treated with understanding. I know this from personal experience.
As an Army officer in Korea, I was assigned as “officer of the day” and temporarily placed in charge of our camp. That night, terrified soldiers came to tell me that a soldier with a gun was threatening to kill everyone. My duty was to confront the problem.
I learned that he was in the radio shack. Rather than threaten him and demand that he come out unarmed with hands in the air, I called out and gave him my name and asked if he needed help and if I could come in to talk. He agreed and broke down in tears when we met; not a killer but a distraught young man who needed a hospital, not a jail. A non-confrontational solution was successful.
Imaginative police reform which addresses a friendlier performance, a softer image, and broader training will create a better protector and a courteous and respected fellow citizen: a Safety Officer.
Robert Swaim is a retired architect, cyclist, and resident of Tucson since 1958.