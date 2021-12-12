Local Opinion: Bully at redistricting meeting met with silent complicity

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I write today regarding the public hearing held by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission in Tucson on Dec 4th, 2021. I was shaken by an incident I witnessed there and remain deeply troubled by it today.
I am a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a former military spouse. I joined the military to serve my country and to defend American values such as freedom, equality and justice for all. I’ve remained active in my community since leaving the service, as I feel that the oath I took to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States never expires. Thus, I attended the meeting of the redistricting commission, expecting it to be unpleasant, but not nearly to the degree that I witnessed.
While waiting in line with several hundred other people, I noticed a commotion about 20 feet behind me. A woman in line was upset, believing another woman had broken into the line, and she screamed at this innocent person for several minutes, bullying and harassing her by invading her personal space without wearing a mask. The bully clearly leaned Republican, given she was one of the numerous people who showed up wearing red shirts and some of the verbal abuse she heaped upon the victim. Her words were so horrid that I refuse to recount them here.
Finally, another military veteran, who I personally knew and happened to be standing in line with just ahead of this bully, had enough. He called me and asked if I could take the bullying victim with me to my place in line in order to protect her from the bully. I knew it might be unpleasant, but I also knew he wouldn’t ask if he didn’t feel it was important.
When I reached the bullying victim, she seemed paralyzed with fear. I didn’t interact with the bully, but as we returned to my original place in line, the bully followed us, screaming even louder. It took several people forcibly placing themselves between the bully and her victim to get her to stop. I looked around at the other people in line and met the eyes of a woman who also appeared to be a Republican. She looked away and mumbled, “That makes everyone look bad.”
Does it? Does it really make everyone look bad? No, it doesn’t. It makes all the other Republicans waiting in line, who didn’t lift a finger to intervene, look bad. Why did it take a military veteran to do the right thing? This particular veteran had served in the Marines and deployed to Afghanistan. He fought for American values overseas. He should not have to feel like he has to do the same at home because no one else will.
This behavior, both the bullying and its tacit acceptance, are even more troubling because it appears to be a microcosm of a larger problem in national politics today. Since 2015, America has seen the Republican Party taken over by people who are (and I think this is the best way to describe them) bullies. They are bullying the rest of us, threatening to take away our rights, our democracy, and our country, through violence if they have to. These are not the actions of freedom-loving people; they are the actions of dystopian tyrants. All the while, the people who made up the mainstream of the Republican Party before them have stood by and done nothing. They won’t look us in the eye and admit that the behavior of bullies makes them look bad — and we, collectively as a nation, are paying the price for it.
How much longer is this behavior going to be tolerated? Unfortunately, on rare occasions, I had witnessed that kind of bullying and abuse before, but now I see it as a common event. When good people do nothing, evil wins, and civility and humanity are being increasingly abandoned with a growing fear of equality and freedom for all.
I saw all the silent complicit ones in line who looked the other way despite knowing what was going on was wrong. I risked my life to fight for democracy and equality, and I refuse to stand by as those values are threatened. It’s time our elected officials and fellow citizens do the same.
Andersh is a U.S. Air Force veteran.