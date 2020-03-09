Local Opinion: Canadian health care system gets better results for less cost

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I am a Canadian senior who has spent time in Tucson for the past 12 winters. I have lived with both the Canadian system and the United States Medicare/private system, which I have access to because of my living and working in the U.S. for 23 years. I cannot let Peter St. Onge’s viewpoint go unchallenged. In my view, his assessment of the Canadian system is very slanted and incomplete.
He has correctly pointed out some shortcomings of the Canadian system but he has greatly exaggerated the consequences.
Given the choice, I prefer the Canadian system over the U.S. system.
It is much better for everyone.
Peace of mind is a big factor!
What should matter in judging a health-care system is the bottom line. Using online 2017 data from the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker, the U.S. system lags way behind other comparable developed countries on every measure of effectiveness. Let’s compare the U.S. with Canada:
Infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births: U.S.: 5.8, Canada: 4.5.
Life expectancy at birth: U.S.: 78.6 (Male: 76.1, Female: 81.1), Canada: 82.3 (Male: 79, Female: 84),
Per capita annual spending on health care: U.S.: $10,224, Canada: $4,825
Canadians do not have to worry about how to pay their medical bills. They do not have to spend hours trying to guess which health insurance plan is the best for them. They do not worry about the possibility of draining their life savings or going bankrupt because of their medical expenses. The number of Americans who go bankrupt each year is estimated in the range of 500,000 to a 1 million. Canadians: zero!
Yes, Canadians do pay higher taxes, but there is no free lunch. Instead Americans pay insurance premiums which support a huge paper-laden bureaucratic private/public system that delivers poor overall results.
Wealthier Americans can afford the very best medical care.
Many are not concerned about the vast majority of Americans who have to carefully manage their limited financial resources hoping to have adequate medical care when they need it.
Canadians can choose their job without having to consider their basic health insurance needs. This results in much more freedom in choosing employment and making career-path changes. It makes for a freer economy. Canadians do not worry about losing their health-care insurance if they lose their job. A U.S. economic downturn with job layoffs would bring home the fragility of the health insurance plans for millions of Americans.
It amazes me that the wealthiest country in the world is the only developed country that does not guarantee health care for all its citizens. Here is my suggestion to bring this about: pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gives each citizen the right to health care. This would be a long and painful process but it would provide the means to have a reasoned discussion and debate about this fundamental human right. Once the amendment is enshrined in law, all the resources of the nation would focus on making universal health care happen in a way that best serves the American people .
William M. Campbell is a Canadian snowbird who has experienced both the Canadian and U.S. health-care systems.