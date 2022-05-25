 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Capital resources are available for Tucson entrepreneurs

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Larry Hecker is co-founder of the Desert Angels and IdeaFunding capital organizations:

While I was encouraged to hear that additional venture capital will soon be available for investment in Arizona’s start-up businesses, I do not agree with Jack Selby’s assessment that we lack the venture capital and other resources needed to fuel Tucson’s entrepreneurial infrastructure and economic growth (“$100M venture capital fund coming to Arizona”, Arizona Daily Star, May 14).

Quite the contrary, Southern Arizona has seen a steady increase in the amount of capital available for investment in Tucson’s vibrant and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Capital formation activities are helping to fuel the growth of our knowledge-based, start-up ventures. The result has been the creation of sustainable, skills-based jobs so necessary for a strong and resilient economy.

In the past five years, the members of the Desert Angels, Southern Arizona’s angel capital organization, have invested more than $20 million in start-up and early-stage companies located in the metropolitan area.

At least three venture capital companies are currently located here including the UAVC Fund, which invests in companies having some nexus to the University of Arizona, and DVI Equity Partners, which invests in later-stage companies. Combined, they have invested almost $25 million in local hi-tech enterprises.

It takes more than money, however, to make the entrepreneurial garden grow. It also takes opportunity, mentorship, and an ecosystem that supports the entrepreneur. We’re fortunate to have all of these as well.

Opportunity: The University of Arizona is a world-class research university generating a treasure trove of cutting edge, commercially viable technologies. Tech Launch Arizona is devoted to transforming UA-generated knowledge and technology into products, processes, systems, services and, yes, jobs.

A recent report from the Rounds Consulting Group estimates that in 2021 TLA helped create $382.2 million in economic output, 2,561 jobs, $132.9 million in labor income and $14 million in tax revenue.

New high-tech enterprises attract talent and spawn new high-tech enterprises. Not only have we seen new businesses spinning out of the university, but the industry clusters created by those spin-outs have attracted other high-tech companies and skilled workforce to the region.

Mentorship: Not only do the members of Desert Angels and our local VC firms provide much-needed early-stage capital but they also provide mentorship, experience and wisdom to the early-stage entrepreneur. Members of the Desert Angels and the VC firms serve on boards and provide valuable advice and guidance.

Tech Launch Arizona also has a robust, hands-on mentorship program specifically focused on guiding startups during formation. It’s impossible to put a dollar amount on the value of the advice and wisdom of these local resources.

Ecosystem: We are also blessed to have several organizations that provide guidance and hands-on support to the entrepreneur. In addition to TLA, these include Start-up Tucson and the UA’s Forge. These organizations provide education, advice and support. In addition, through the UA Center for Innovation, Tech Parks Arizona provides incubator and other support services at the UA Tech Parks at Rita Road and Santa Rita, outpost locations in Oro Valley and at Biosphere 2, and will soon have a location at The Refinery at the UA Tech Park at the Bridges.

We have seen an increase in the amount of merger and acquisition activity in Southern Arizona. What’s most significant is that the acquiring companies see the many work-force, economic and other advantages to remaining and expanding in Southern Arizona and they are remaining here.

There are tremendous investment opportunities in all of Arizona so the new entrant to our capital formation infrastructure is a very positive development. We have what it takes to build a sustainable, job-creating economy.

Larry Hecker

Larry Hecker is a Tucson attorney specializing in business law and capital formation. He is a co-founder of the Desert Angels and IdeaFunding.

