Local Opinion: Carrying grief for those who've crossed paths with us

Over the weekend, I woke up to an ominous text from a good friend of mine: “Wanna be able to talk with you when you can sit down and aren’t busy.”
Well, that can’t be good, I thought. The worst-case scenarios were running through my mind. I had a feeling that someone had died.
A close friend of ours, who I had fallen out of touch with, had passed away from an accidental fentanyl-related death. She was only 26. A free spirit, dancer, explorer, an adrenaline junkie, she was a friend, a sister, a daughter, she was someone. Her energy was contagious, and she was really funny. The three of us spent a lot of time together in high school, getting ourselves into trouble, speeding up and down Campbell and leaving campus to get pizza at the local AJ’s.
My high school class is approaching our 10-year reunion next year. It’s kind of crazy to think about the loss we’ve already experienced. Overdoses, suicides and illnesses used to seem so far away. But the sense of invincibility that protected us when we were 17 is gone. It’s hard to pinpoint when we lost it.
Honestly, grief is just an odd thing. We weren’t taught much about it in school, unless a classmate passed away during the semester or a student’s parent or family member died. What are we to make of the grief we feel for those we’ve crossed paths with, but might not consider close friends or family?
I remember the night we graduated. As soon as our royal blue caps went up, Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young” started blasting throughout the football field.
Like most high school kids, I couldn’t wait to get out of there. But, to the credit of some of my teachers, particularly English teachers, I did leave with certain wisdom and hope for the future.
One teacher taught a class called “War and Peace” and told me some parting wisdom before graduation about the milestones in our lives, how there would be a graduation, a wedding and a death. That life is so precious and so short. During our time here we have the power to impact even those we encounter once at a party, or pass in the school breezeways, or offer to give a ride home.
What happened to my friend wasn’t an isolated incident, as fentanyl-related deaths are becoming commonplace. Something similar had happened to another friend’s brother a couple of years ago. He was only 21.
It’s easy to condemn these accidental deaths by saying, “Well, they shouldn’t have been doing drugs in the first place.” But here’s the thing, people do drugs for a multitude of reasons. In the first year of the pandemic, 275 million people worldwide used drugs, according to the United Nations annual drug-use report for 2021. A lot of people are dealing with feelings of isolation, stress and strained relationships.
My friend’s death wasn’t the first, nor will it be the last.
A former football player whom I went to high school with passed away in 2020, I’m not sure how. I knew him from my days as an athletic trainer, or glorified water girl I guess you could say. The same year I graduated from the University of Arizona, a former friend from preschool died in a car accident. She graduated from Tucson High and was going to be an actress. In 2013, the same year we graduated from high school, a former classmate died from acute lung failure.
I still think about a student who went to my middle school when I hear The Killers song, “When We Were Young.” He performed it at the eighth grade talent show. He was murdered in 2012 during a drug deal gone wrong. He went to Salpointe Catholic High School. He was a year older than I and neighbors with one of my friends.
I don’t pretend to have been close with these people. It’s just hard not to think about how untimely, unnecessary and unfair death can be. That’s the thing that makes these deaths so tragic, that they had their entire lives ahead of them.
Now, with the pandemic, we are living in a time of global grief that echoes the post-9/11 rumination that “everyone knew someone who knew someone...” How do we grieve for strangers? How should I grieve for my dad’s best friend from kindergarten, who died from coronavirus complications?
I always think about a book I read in that “War and Peace” class, Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carried.” It’s about a veteran who carries emotional baggage from his Vietnam days. In this life we are bound by burdens, carrying with us people and places that have come and gone.
I think there exists great comfort in talking about these burdens that we carry inside us.
Katya Mendoza is graduate student in journalism at the University of Arizona and an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.