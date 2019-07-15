The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Hospitals and other medical facilities throughout the country are facing a growing shortage of health-care workers, and medical facilities in Arizona are particularly feeling the impact. This shortage has serious implications for the state’s correctional facilities, which must surmount unique challenges in finding and retaining qualified physicians, nurses, dentists and psychiatrists to begin with. But the Arizona Department of Corrections is taking important steps to address this critical issue, and we at Centurion are fully committed to being part of the long-term solution.
On July 1, after months of extensive preparation and coordination with the ADC, Centurion assumed responsibility for providing comprehensive health-care services within all of Arizona’s 10 state-run prison facilities.
We are placing over 1,000 full-time-equivalent employees at prison facilities throughout the state who will provide a wide array of medical, dental and behavioral health services to Arizona’s average daily inmate population of roughly 33,700.
Our job, put simply, is to improve the quality and accessibility of care throughout Arizona’s correctional system, and we will do this by hiring the right people and building a culture of supportiveness, professionalism and accountability.
While it will take time to fully implement a new integrated approach across all 10 ADC correctional facilities — and there will inevitably be bumps and obstacles along the way — Centurion is committed to making a lasting impact. With experience operating correctional health-care programs in Florida, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Vermont, we understand that most inmates enter facilities with undiagnosed and unmet health-care needs. For many, their first encounter receiving needed medical, dental and mental health services occurs upon entering the system.
We owe our successful track record in providing comprehensive services to this population to effective staff recruitment and retention. Quality correctional health care hinges on the ability to both attract and retain dedicated professionals to join a challenging industry, and that’s why we have more than 30 full-time recruiters.
By placing such a high priority on finding the right people, we have maintained a 92 percent fill rate for the company’s 6,000-plus positions — a critical factor in ensuring health-care services are delivered on time and in the right way.
Our focus on staffing does not stop at the point of hiring. Recognizing that high turnover and chronic vacant positions make delivering sound health-care services impossible, Centurion provides continual training and development programs for our health-care professionals, using various methods of peer review, internal audits, and benchmarking to maintain and improve staff performance.
In addition to our experience implementing correctional health-care systems in other states, we have a significant presence right here in Arizona. Centurion’s parent company Centene has nearly 47,000 Arizona providers, including primary care providers, specialists, and hospitals and clinics in its network in Arizona. Given our footprint here, we know the Arizona health-care system, its provider network, and the community programs that work closely with health-care practitioners and patients.
Still, we cannot do it alone. We will be working closely with our partners in state medical leadership, as well as dedicated security personnel, to create a supportive and safe environment where our medical staff can provide appropriate care.
To ensure that inmates have consistent access to quality care, both while they are incarcerated and following their release, we will need the help of local partners and providers, and we will build those relationships based on our deep experience as we move forward.
There is a lot of work to be done, and the process will not be perfect, but Centurion is committed to staying the course and providing quality correctional health care in Arizona.