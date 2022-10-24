Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I recently conversed with my son and grandson about my grandson’s college plans.

My son graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 25 years ago. At graduation many of his classmates were commissioned in the Air Force or the Navy as second lieutenants. They have gone on to have successful careers as pilots in our military.

I served as a commissioned officer in the Army during the Vietnam War. Because of that fact and because of the many ERAU graduates with whom my son remains in contact, I thought my grandson might be a candidate for an appointment to the Air Force Academy or the Naval Academy. He is a 4.0 student who is an athlete and works part-time after school when possible. I have no doubt one of our elected senators or Congress persons would consider him to be an acceptable candidate for an appointment.

Then, after discussing the above points, my son told me that he has discussed this matter with some of his former classmates. Some of them have already retired and others are considering doing so very soon. When I queried him about these discussions, every one of them said regrettably that the military has changed so radically. They would not recommend military service until circumstances changed radically for the better.

Problems began to arise under Barack Obama and became more significant under President Joe Biden. Every one of them spoke very favorably about Donald Trump. The problems seem to involve being required to sit through mandatory indoctrination programs, often with roots in the Marxist tenets of critical race theory.

Frequently, senior leaders delegate their command responsibilities to private Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion instructors. Last year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Armed Services Committee that CRT was not taught. Even though he repeated that CRT was not being taught in the military, there are numerous military personnel who have disputed his denials. Just last year a senior officer in the U. S. Space Force, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, was removed from his command position for publicly describing the role of CRT used to indoctrinate service members at his post.

Additionally, without exception everyone expressed a great deal of consternation about how our military forces were withdrawn from Afghanistan last year. Everyone felt that the withdrawal of our forces and some civilian personnel was an utter debacle. They were upset that Biden expressed such satisfaction that the withdrawal was completed so well.

These kinds of issues, as well as numerous others, have caused my grandson to decide that he will not pursue a military education. While I was disappointed, I must confess that I would not want to be subjected to these kinds of problems promulgated by our current Commander-in-Chief.