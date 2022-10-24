 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I recently conversed with my son and grandson about my grandson’s college plans.

My son graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 25 years ago. At graduation many of his classmates were commissioned in the Air Force or the Navy as second lieutenants. They have gone on to have successful careers as pilots in our military.

I served as a commissioned officer in the Army during the Vietnam War. Because of that fact and because of the many ERAU graduates with whom my son remains in contact, I thought my grandson might be a candidate for an appointment to the Air Force Academy or the Naval Academy. He is a 4.0 student who is an athlete and works part-time after school when possible. I have no doubt one of our elected senators or Congress persons would consider him to be an acceptable candidate for an appointment.

People are also reading…

Then, after discussing the above points, my son told me that he has discussed this matter with some of his former classmates. Some of them have already retired and others are considering doing so very soon. When I queried him about these discussions, every one of them said regrettably that the military has changed so radically. They would not recommend military service until circumstances changed radically for the better.

Problems began to arise under Barack Obama and became more significant under President Joe Biden. Every one of them spoke very favorably about Donald Trump. The problems seem to involve being required to sit through mandatory indoctrination programs, often with roots in the Marxist tenets of critical race theory.

Frequently, senior leaders delegate their command responsibilities to private Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion instructors. Last year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Armed Services Committee that CRT was not taught. Even though he repeated that CRT was not being taught in the military, there are numerous military personnel who have disputed his denials. Just last year a senior officer in the U. S. Space Force, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, was removed from his command position for publicly describing the role of CRT used to indoctrinate service members at his post.

Additionally, without exception everyone expressed a great deal of consternation about how our military forces were withdrawn from Afghanistan last year. Everyone felt that the withdrawal of our forces and some civilian personnel was an utter debacle. They were upset that Biden expressed such satisfaction that the withdrawal was completed so well.

These kinds of issues, as well as numerous others, have caused my grandson to decide that he will not pursue a military education. While I was disappointed, I must confess that I would not want to be subjected to these kinds of problems promulgated by our current Commander-in-Chief.

Robert Lenhard is a grandfather who served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. His grandson could be a candidate for an appointment to a military academy. He lives in Tucson.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

OPINION: "Four decades after the great floods, the reckoning is here," writes William Schmidt, a professor emeritus in the School of Journalism at the UA and a former deputy managing editor and correspondent at The New York Times.

Local Opinion: A letter to parents from a schoolteacher

OPINION: "These are your children, not mine. I have them for about 180 days, up to seven hours a day, but now, in middle school, it’s much less. I cannot parent them in 50 minutes. That’s your job," writes Tucson schoolteacher Nina Hipps. 

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Local Opinion: Keep health care in mind when you cast your vote

Local Opinion: Keep health care in mind when you cast your vote

OPINION: "It’s time to look beyond the party affiliation and the big-name endorsements. We want Southern Arizona voters to be engaged and educated as they tick names on their ballot so they can select candidates who will advocate for the health needs of our community," writes Judy Rich, CEO and president of TMC Health.

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

OPINION: "Pima Community College belongs to the entire Tucson community. The governing board is the community’s way to hold the college accountable and to steer the institution toward best serving the greatest number of people. Help secure the brightest future for our community college and join us in supporting Theresa Riel for the District 2 seat on the PCC Governing Board," writes Makyla Hays, president of the Pima Community College Education Association.

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board. 

Local Opinion: Social and emotional learning propels career success

Local Opinion: Social and emotional learning propels career success

OPINION: "To glibly cast aside SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) as the bogeyman of the 'woke left' is uninformed and, more importantly, will deprive students of the opportunity to learn, develop, and practice skills they will need throughout their adult lives," writes Gina Mehmert, a candidate for the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News