The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Just for kicks, I asked Chat GPT to write an argument in favor of using Chat GPT to write papers. What followed was an itemized list, bookended by an introduction and conclusion, of five reasons that the technology should be used for the task, only one of which I agree with that I’ll talk about later.

But first, for those who are unfamiliar, let me define what Chat GPT is. Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that uses machine-learning algorithms to generate answers to prompts. You go to the site at Open AI and simply type a problem or prompt, and there you go, Chat GPT generates a competent solution.

It can be used to write arguments, summaries, evaluations, and even poems (really bad ones, in my opinion). I was even surprised to discover that if I asked it to write an annotated bibliography (which is the current major assignment for my students) of, say, climate change, it would provide the most current scholarly sources in whatever citation style I wanted followed by a description of the rhetorical précis. If I asked it also to evaluate the source, it provided a jaw-dropping 200-word assessment of its strengths and weaknesses.

Since its arrival in late November, educators have been up in arms over this new technology. Researchers have been racing to develop AI detectors such as GPT Zero. But before we start adding another layer of policing to teachers’ pedagogical praxis, let’s take some deep breaths and remind ourselves of a couple of things.

First, new resources to help with writing have always been regarded with suspicion. Some people used to think that using a thesaurus was cheating. Then along came rhyming dictionaries that wreaked havoc in poetry writing circles. Then there was debate about the appropriateness of Grammarly (which just reminded me that “teacher’s” should be “teachers’” in the paragraph above), and now there’s Chat GPT.

Second, even though it is purported to generate “human-like” responses, we need to remind ourselves that only a thin slice of humans would respond in the manner that it does. Chat GPT replicates the language of those in power, most often white, able-bodied, cisgender, and male. You can ask it to say something in African American Vernacular English or in an undervalued dialect, and it will generate a phrase or two, which is pretty cool, though I can’t speak to its accuracy.

All educators know that when a new technology comes on the scene, students are going to use it if it makes their lives easier. We need to bring this technology into the classroom and demystify it. I have designed journal assignments where I ask students to use Chat GPT to generate an argument and then use that prose as a jumping-off point to write something better. I ask them to reflect on this technology: Did you feel empowered while using Chat GPT? What effect has it had on your writing process? Who do you think benefits most from this technology?

That brings me to the one itemized point that I agree with on why students should write their papers using Chat GPT: “Improved Accessibility: Chat GPT can make writing more accessible for those who may struggle with traditional writing methods due to language barriers or disabilities.”

I currently teach international students and I know that this technology has made writing in their second (or even third or fourth) language a little more manageable. I myself matriculated as a disabled student and this technology would have opened so many doors for me. We need to have a hopeful and positive outlook and leverage the potential of Chat GPT to be used for good. We should embrace this technology instead of vilifying it and see it for what it is: an awesome resource.