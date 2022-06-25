 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Children still at risk from guns

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1974, I wrote a paper titled “Gunshot Wounds in Children” after noting an increase in the number of children being admitted to Detroit General Hospital with this diagnosis. The majority of all trauma cases in the city of Detroit were admitted there and handled jointly by the surgery and pediatric departments.

I was the director of pediatrics at the hospital and wanted to verify that this increase in gun injuries had indeed occurred. Working with two medical students, whose names are listed as co-authors, we were able to chart review 80 cases and home interview 60. Thirty-one of the interviewed children had previous accidents requiring medical attention.

The shooter was most frequently a child who had never shot a gun before. Example: A 4-year-old boy playing with an accessible and loaded 38-caliber handgun shot his 3-year-old brother in the head. He told the doctor, “I would never do that to my brother again.” (Yes, doctors do sometimes leave the room to cry.)

People are also reading…

Let me share my personal gun background. Growing up I never saw a gun except in the movies. Once at a family picnic in the country the children were allowed to shoot at a decrepit falling-down farm building. Each boy shot and we could all hear the bullets hit the barn. “C’mon, Marilyn, let’s see how you do!” I gingerly took the pistol, aimed, and pulled the trigger. No ping. I am forever labeled as the lady who could not hit the side of a barn!

My late husband liked to hunt with our beloved Brittany spaniels. He was a fanatic about gun safety, and our children were brought up with strict gun safety rules. I had no interest in guns or shooting.

Because my husband was very concerned about gun safety, years ago when the National Rifle Association was pushing gun safety instead of freedom to buy guns, I gave him a subscription to their magazine for his birthday. My feelings about the gun lobby now? Those words are not printable.

Mass shootings in schools are a uniquely American disgrace. Selling automatic rifles to anyone is selling death. Entering a school with intent to kill children is sick. And deadly. If a perpetrator entered a school with a baseball bat there would not be a carnage like the one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

I have read and believe that there are more gun stores in the U.S. than there are McDonald’s. We live in a country with more guns than people, and the estimated number of firearms per 100 people is 120.5. BBC news provides us with information about firearm deaths describing us thusly, “Firearm deaths are a fixture in American life.” However, 60% of us do favor stricter gun laws.

I am not a fanatic about guns and know guns can be safely stored in a home with children. Sadly, there are still many young children whose parents do not lock up guns. These children are living in a dangerous home with thoughtless parents.

How can we prevent guns from being sold to disturbed people? What can be done to prevent mass shootings? How can we prevent another school massacre? How can we help school children from being afraid to go to school?

Is it possible that gun sales will win, and our children will forever remain in danger? Will another living child with a life ahead lose a future to a metal killing object?

My hope/dream is that pediatricians and parents will help lead the way to gun safety and sanity. The president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Moira Szilagyi, recently appeared before a Senate committee that was discussing the need to protect our children from guns and gun violence.

In preparation for this, over 300 pediatricians sent letters dealing with “the impact of gun violence on children, families, and communities” to Dr. Szilagyi. I read them all online. No tears this time. Just furious anger that what happened in Detroit in 1974 is still going on.

Parents, pediatricians and everyone who cares about our country, join me in my anger and do all you can to keep guns and children apart!

Marilyn Heins

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2017

Dr. Heins is a retired pediatrician, former Arizona Daily Star columnist, parent, grandparent and author.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Right-wing politics can be such a drag

Local Opinion: Right-wing politics can be such a drag

OPINION: "If I were still the parent of a minor child, would I take the child to a drag show? Probably not, but I do know this: If, given the choice between exposing my child to an active shooter drill or to a drag show, I would, without hesitation, choose the latter," writes Tucsonan Mike Tully.

Local Opinion: Abortion is necessary part of health care

Local Opinion: Abortion is necessary part of health care

OPINION: "An Arizona without legal abortion is quite simply an Arizona in which it is not safe to have a uterus or carry a pregnancy. YWCA’s mission is eliminating racism and empowering women. In order to do either, we have to continue working to expand abortion access, not ban it," writes Lara Ruggles, director of development and marketing at YWCA Southern Arizona.

Local Opinion: Old West had tougher gun laws than we do

Local Opinion: Old West had tougher gun laws than we do

OPINION: "We should give consideration to gun restrictions in American history when discussing going forward with legitimate gun violence legislation. And for many, the Old West is a beginning reference point. People should do more reading research about this. They would find the Old West had stricter gun laws than we have today," writes Tucsonan Frank Thompson.  

Renée Schafer Horton: Talking with family about guns

Renée Schafer Horton: Talking with family about guns

OPINION: "Sam and I disagree on many issues, but if we weren’t talking, it would be very easy to let those disagreements morph into disgust, and have us turn each other into caricatures of 'our side.' I don’t want that to happen, even if people on the extremes encourage that very thing," writes regular Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Local Opinion: All students deserve first-class treatment

Local Opinion: All students deserve first-class treatment

OPINION: "What triggered this reflection on my first, and probably last, first-class flying experience was the connection to the state budget situation. My upgrade was due to luck. First-class education should not be contingent on luck, economic status, what side of the aisle you sit on, or any other factor," writes Nicholas Clement, retired superintendent of Flowing Wells Unified School District. 

Curt Prendergast: Don't forget Mexico in gun reform debate

Curt Prendergast: Don't forget Mexico in gun reform debate

OPINION: "The senators should remember that the Second Amendment doesn't apply to Mexico. If they don't, they will continue to be complicit in fueling violence that our nation's founders never intended to protect," writes Curt Prendergast, the Star's opinion editor.

Local Opinion: Look to the Army for commonsense gun policies

Local Opinion: Look to the Army for commonsense gun policies

OPINION: "Looking back, what the Army was doing with all this training was building a culture of respect for these weapons that is built from an understanding of the power they hold and the responsibility that comes with having access that power. That culture of respect is supported by policies," writes Morgan Abraham, a state representative from Tucson and a candidate for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News