Now that candidates are again declaring their intention to run in what seems like a never-ending campaign, I have something to share with my Southern Arizona neighbors:

Personality and appearance are fine if you're looking for a beer-drinking buddy or a date, but when it comes to elections — whether that of a school board member or the leader of the free world — we need to instead concentrate on experience and an ethical and constructive platform, rather than how well someone entertains us.

A sense of humor — especially a self-deprecating one — is a good thing in any candidate, but I also want to vote for someone who takes serious issues seriously. And I don't appreciate snarky commentators who don't treat everyone with the respect we all deserve. Or a liar, hypocrite, cheater or sore loser.

I want to elect someone who, when questioned by constituents, gives thoughtful and informed answers. And there is no shame in sometimes not having a ready answer and responding with, "I don't know, but I will find out."

Anyone working with animals should care about them, and anyone working with kids should like being around children. Ditto for anyone running for any governmental office: They should not want to destroy the agencies that work to improve people's lives but rather to make them work better.

Just as "bad boys" may be exciting but don't usually make the best spouses, when it comes to our elective candidates, "boring" isn't necessarily a bad thing in and of itself. "Nerds" are often perceived as boring, yet most folks would agree they'd like to elect someone smarter than themselves. Think of all you've learned from a good employer or your favorite teacher — not necessarily people you'd relax or socialize with, but you still value and appreciate their accomplishments, their integrity and all they contributed that made your life better. And they cared about doing things right and expected you to maintain those same high standards.

Instead of considering candidates we "like" or feel chemistry for, or might want to spend a weekend with, let's instead pick the educated ones with the intellect and common decency --and some shared values to our own -- who will be up to the difficult, daily challenge throughout their term of office.

A loud extrovert is nothing more than that; true leaders don't need to shout to get their message across to you, me or other local or world leaders.

Let's stay informed and pick the best, most qualified persons for government positions as we would with any other job.