Local Opinion: Ciscomani for Arizona – and America

For all the political controversies we debate these days, come election day there is really one overarching question that defines voters’ choices. How do we make the American Dream — of working hard, playing by the rules, and leaving our kids better than our parents left us — more attainable for more people?

On this singular question, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona’s 6th district is one of the finest congressional candidates of 2022. Ciscomani is a Tucson native, a first-generation American, husband and father of six, and a former senior advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey. But more important than his biography is his commitment to extending the American Dream to communities and families for whom it is now out of reach.

According to recent polling, almost one-third of Americans no longer believe they can attain the American Dream at all. This is the real-world tragedy stemming from toxic challenges like inflation, our broken immigration and education systems, and Washington’s partisan dysfunction. What distinguishes Ciscomani’s campaign is that it is not primarily about assigning blame for these problems, but solving them.

On the economy, Ciscomani supports lower taxes and less regulation to encourage business start-ups and job creation. He supports a balanced federal budget to help get inflation under control and to get our children out from under Washington’s mountain of debt.

On immigration, unlike most politicians on both sides of the aisle, Ciscomani has personally been to the border and seen the human costs of the crisis. Here again, Ciscomani offers solutions instead of attacks. He supports an “all of the above” approach to take back control of the border and then a long overdue reform of our “bureaucratic, expensive, and outdated” legal immigration system.

Ciscomani also argues that border security and economic freedom combined will increase the benefits Arizonans and Americans can derive from freer trade with Mexico and Canada. More trade means more jobs, lower prices, more investment, and more opportunity for more people to pursue their American Dreams.

Ciscomani understands, from personal experience, that the challenges America faces today are fundamentally problems of freedom. As Arizonans know better than anyone, if we want to improve our children’s education, the solution is not more bureaucracy, but greater parental choice and empowering policies like education savings accounts.

If we want a more tolerant and robust democracy, we need to protect free speech rather than “canceling” it. If we want to protect the environment, we need to unleash all sectors of our energy industry — to lower prices, spur technological innovation, and continue to reduce carbon emissions.

On these and so many other issues, government is — however accidentally — preventing us from finding solutions. Everyone understands the instinct of wanting the government to just “do something.” But it’s not about the good intentions; it’s about the bad outcomes. History has shown that whenever government steps in, everyone else backs off. But it’s all those “everyone elses” that we need to solve our national problems! Ciscomani has learned that lesson. He knows that freedom does not just lift people up – it also brings people in.

The United States is the wealthiest nation in the world. But almost all Americans are themselves, or are descendants of, people who came here with almost nothing. A century ago, that meant English, Irish, German, and Italian-Americans. Now it’s Hispanic, Asian, and African Americans. They come from different places, but they are all — we are all — chasing the same American Dream.

Too many in Washington today act as though the purpose of government is to protect us from the perils of liberty. When in truth, government’s role is to ensure all Americans’ equal access to its fruits.