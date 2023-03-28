The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a constituent living in Southern Arizona almost as long as my current U.S. representative, Juan Ciscomani, has been alive, I hope he knows how important it is for him to honor and incorporate the history of this district into his work.

Over the years, a version of this district has been represented honorably by Jim Kolbe, Gabrielle Giffords, Ron Barber, Martha McSally, Ann Kirkpatrick and now, hopefully, Ciscomani. So far in his term, I can’t tell whether he plans to continue their history of moderation.

His website is vague on issues related to education, health care, energy, the economy, and never mentions many others. I’m left to wonder whether he will adopt the views of his party that are primarily cultural in nature and divisive, obscuring much-needed actual legislation that would benefit the average American.

His election in the fall of 2022 would never have been certified if the Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors had had their own way with vote counting. These were members of Ciscomani’s party working against him. Lucky for him, democracy and voting integrity, these supervisors were forced to accept the actual vote count, allowing him to win with a vote margin of a few thousand votes. This narrow winning margin continued the history of this evolving district.

Ciscomani is a Republican representing southern Arizona and a member of a national party that has many members and office holders supporting ideas and proposing and passing legislation that include, but are not limited to, the following:

Four House Republicans are sponsoring a bill, HR 1095, to declare the AR-15 America’s national gun.

His party includes members and elected officials who deny the existence of climate change and the need for public health measures to control the spread of diseases such as TB and Covid. The Republican Party seems to lack respect for serious science, evolving scientific research and scientific progress.

His party strives to make it more difficult for citizens to vote. This is true both here in Arizona and also in Florida, to name just two states.

His party seeks to obscure an accurate telling of our country’s history, whether it be issues related to slavery and the Civil War or the treatment of Indigenous peoples.

His party seems to be on a mission to demonize people who are not Christian and to make life very difficult for young people seeking out their preferred sexual orientation.

These are just a few of the issues his party endorses, promotes or has passed legislation. I realize Ciscomani may not agree with any of these ideas or positions some in his party seem to support. I hope that is truly the case. Because it is his political party, not mine.

If in fact he does not support these positions, then he must make it absolutely clear what he does stand for and what we can expect of him as our representative.

Many of his constituents would like to know how aggressively he will work to be sure we have a clean, safe and adequate future water supply. Other issues we would like to hear something from him on are: What about the national debt? The future of affordable health care? Social Security? Consumer safety regulations? Continued support for Ukraine?

It would be in his best interest to align his priorities, his time and his staff’s time to ideas and legislation that represent Southern Arizona’s broad range of concerns, rather than the extreme ideas his party has put forth in our state and around the country.

Ciscomani has less than two years in office before his constituents will have another opportunity to judge the type of job he is doing in representing us. And believe me, they are watching. If we determine that he is merely a Republican rubber stamping some of his party’s extreme ideas, he might be looking for another job.