The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
As you read these words, somewhere in Guatemala a young mother is sitting with her children. She has watched two infants starve to death and has seen her husband murdered by gang members. She sits with what’s left of her family making arrangements to begin the arduous journey across Mexico to reach the U.S. border, connect with extended family somewhere on our East Coast and begin the process of putting what’s left of her life back together.
She will arrive in Tucson around the time we have completed the initial work restoring the County Juvenile facility. She will walk into an air-conditioned space with carpeting and open and safe play areas for her kids. She will be welcomed by a volunteer who will tell her she is safe, welcome and loved.
That young mom will neither know, nor will she care that years ago that facility may have been used to restore some of our youth who had gotten in trouble with the law. All she will know is that it is a place of respite on her journey where she will be surrounded by the loving and compassionate volunteers who have kept the Alitas Project alive in Tucson for the past five years.
Since January of this year, we have seen over 12,000 refugee guests pass through the Benedictine Monastery. The story I’ve related above contains a theme that is common among those people whose lives have been touched in the Alitas work. Until the conditions from which they’re fleeing are changed, there is no reason to expect others will not continue to follow, doing exactly what you and I would do to preserve the lives of our children.
Since 2014, Catholic Community Services (CCS) has been managing the refugee welcoming work at various locations around the city. It began in the former Greyhound Bus Depot where we had a curtain cordoning off a small segment of the waiting area. It has been, and continues to be housed in various churches around town.
In January, we moved into the Benedictine. At the time we knew that by the fall, we would need to find a new space. The area around the monastery will be redeveloped. Many of us have been working on finding a new facility for the past several months.
The deal points for the new site are a tough lift. The facility will need to accommodate areas for food prep, food storage, clothing distribution, medical triage, some IT connections for making travel arrangements, sleeping quarters, shower facilities for literally hundreds of guests, activity areas for the refugees to use during their 2-3 day stay, and close proximity to the Greyhound station. It will need to house up to 200 people at a given time. Those needs have necessarily constricted our options.
The CCS staff are pros at this operation. Even groups such as Salvation Army who have toured the work being done at the monastery have said they want to learn the model. Allowing CCS to continue doing what they have done so well is also a necessary part of this refugee issue as it evolves in our community.
Catholic Community Services, with the aid of the hundreds of volunteers they’ve been managing for months at the monastery, does not need a government-led oversight board at whatever facility they’re operating in. Our job is to help locate the facility and get out of the way.