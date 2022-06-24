Local Opinion: City needs to support first responders suffering from PTSD

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tucson Police Department’s involvement with Boulder Crest Foundation to combat the stigmatization of mental illness and PTSD among first responders should be applauded. (See June 12 guest opinion in the Arizona Daily Star, “First responders need our support”). Their efforts to start a “movement” to radically change its first responder culture — from one that tells officers to “suck it up” and ignore the human trauma they encounter almost daily to one that proactively focuses on health and wellness — is desperately needed.

But left unaddressed in Chief Kasmar’s and Mr. Goldberg’s guest opinion is whether city officials and city policy will, in turn, support its first responders whose PTSD arises from the necessary risks of carrying out the duties of his or her employment.

To support its officers whose PTSD stems from work-related events, will the city direct those officers to file claims for workers’ compensation benefits? Will the city then accept those work-related PTSD claims when their own independent psychiatrist says the officer’s PTSD is related to a traumatic work event?

My experience as a workers’ compensation attorney who represents first responders says, “no.” The city will continue to deny and fight those claims for PTSD, as long as our workers’ compensation law allows it.

As our workers’ compensation law stands now, the “mental injury” statute (passed in 1980) requires the injured worker to show that “unexpected, unusual or extraordinary” stress caused the worker’s mental injury. The law “measures” whether the stress was “unexpected, unusual or extraordinary” by comparing the stress the worker encountered to a similarly situated co-worker.

For law enforcement officers, the “peer group comparison” is often fatal to their workers’ compensation claim. Why? First responders train for encountering the worst of human trauma, so rarely is an event “unexpected, unusual or extraordinary” — not the mass shooting at the elementary school, not a debris field from a plane crash, not the close-up inspection of a murder victim’s body, not witnessing a fellow officer shot and killed.

The peer group comparison for law enforcement and first responders often leads to this perverse outcome — the very group of workers whose daily job duties require them to respond to dangerous situations or places where human trauma unfolds are denied and excluded from the protection of our constitutionally enshrined workers’ compensation law.

What can be done to reverse the perversity of the mental injury statute?

For one, the city could adopt the policy position that accepts more of its PTSD claims filed by its first responders when they show sufficiently the work-relatedness of their PTSD, instead of relying strictly on the statute’s higher bar. The City of Phoenix made a similar policy choice in 2019 when it directed its workers’ compensation insurance carrier to accept a dozen or so previously denied firefighter cancer claims.

Does police department culture play a role? Of course. The de-stigmatization of mental illness and PTSD is a step. So is, as Chief Kasmar alluded to, committing resources that proactively address wellness and the effects of trauma. Yet another is the disassembling of the “suck it up” culture, which often sends trauma-suffering officers back into the field where they are more likely to engage in bad policing or become one of the “statistics” as noted by Chief Kasmar.

Finally, as taxpayers and community members who benefit from the service and protection of our first responders, we can do more than express our gratitude with a “friendly hello.” We can support policy initiatives put forth by the city that would fulfill the promise made in the workers’ compensation act to our first responders: If you get hurt on the job protecting our community, whether it’s a physical or mental injury, we got you covered.

Laura Clymer is a workers’ compensation attorney who represents injured workers in the greater Tucson area. She is a board-certified workers’ compensation specialist, and a board member of the Arizona Association of Lawyers for Injured Workers. She’s an associate attorney at Brian Clymer Attorney at Law.

