 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: City needs to support first responders suffering from PTSD

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tucson Police Department’s involvement with Boulder Crest Foundation to combat the stigmatization of mental illness and PTSD among first responders should be applauded. (See June 12 guest opinion in the Arizona Daily Star, “First responders need our support”). Their efforts to start a “movement” to radically change its first responder culture — from one that tells officers to “suck it up” and ignore the human trauma they encounter almost daily to one that proactively focuses on health and wellness — is desperately needed.

But left unaddressed in Chief Kasmar’s and Mr. Goldberg’s guest opinion is whether city officials and city policy will, in turn, support its first responders whose PTSD arises from the necessary risks of carrying out the duties of his or her employment.

To support its officers whose PTSD stems from work-related events, will the city direct those officers to file claims for workers’ compensation benefits? Will the city then accept those work-related PTSD claims when their own independent psychiatrist says the officer’s PTSD is related to a traumatic work event?

People are also reading…

My experience as a workers’ compensation attorney who represents first responders says, “no.” The city will continue to deny and fight those claims for PTSD, as long as our workers’ compensation law allows it.

As our workers’ compensation law stands now, the “mental injury” statute (passed in 1980) requires the injured worker to show that “unexpected, unusual or extraordinary” stress caused the worker’s mental injury. The law “measures” whether the stress was “unexpected, unusual or extraordinary” by comparing the stress the worker encountered to a similarly situated co-worker.

For law enforcement officers, the “peer group comparison” is often fatal to their workers’ compensation claim. Why? First responders train for encountering the worst of human trauma, so rarely is an event “unexpected, unusual or extraordinary” — not the mass shooting at the elementary school, not a debris field from a plane crash, not the close-up inspection of a murder victim’s body, not witnessing a fellow officer shot and killed.

The peer group comparison for law enforcement and first responders often leads to this perverse outcome — the very group of workers whose daily job duties require them to respond to dangerous situations or places where human trauma unfolds are denied and excluded from the protection of our constitutionally enshrined workers’ compensation law.

What can be done to reverse the perversity of the mental injury statute?

For one, the city could adopt the policy position that accepts more of its PTSD claims filed by its first responders when they show sufficiently the work-relatedness of their PTSD, instead of relying strictly on the statute’s higher bar. The City of Phoenix made a similar policy choice in 2019 when it directed its workers’ compensation insurance carrier to accept a dozen or so previously denied firefighter cancer claims.

Does police department culture play a role? Of course. The de-stigmatization of mental illness and PTSD is a step. So is, as Chief Kasmar alluded to, committing resources that proactively address wellness and the effects of trauma. Yet another is the disassembling of the “suck it up” culture, which often sends trauma-suffering officers back into the field where they are more likely to engage in bad policing or become one of the “statistics” as noted by Chief Kasmar.

Finally, as taxpayers and community members who benefit from the service and protection of our first responders, we can do more than express our gratitude with a “friendly hello.” We can support policy initiatives put forth by the city that would fulfill the promise made in the workers’ compensation act to our first responders: If you get hurt on the job protecting our community, whether it’s a physical or mental injury, we got you covered.

Laura Clymer

Laura Clymer is a workers’ compensation attorney who represents injured workers in the greater Tucson area. She is a board-certified workers’ compensation specialist, and a board member of the Arizona Association of Lawyers for Injured Workers. She’s an associate attorney at Brian Clymer Attorney at Law.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Right-wing politics can be such a drag

Local Opinion: Right-wing politics can be such a drag

OPINION: "If I were still the parent of a minor child, would I take the child to a drag show? Probably not, but I do know this: If, given the choice between exposing my child to an active shooter drill or to a drag show, I would, without hesitation, choose the latter," writes Tucsonan Mike Tully.

Local Opinion: Abortion is necessary part of health care

Local Opinion: Abortion is necessary part of health care

OPINION: "An Arizona without legal abortion is quite simply an Arizona in which it is not safe to have a uterus or carry a pregnancy. YWCA’s mission is eliminating racism and empowering women. In order to do either, we have to continue working to expand abortion access, not ban it," writes Lara Ruggles, director of development and marketing at YWCA Southern Arizona.

Local Opinion: All students deserve first-class treatment

Local Opinion: All students deserve first-class treatment

OPINION: "What triggered this reflection on my first, and probably last, first-class flying experience was the connection to the state budget situation. My upgrade was due to luck. First-class education should not be contingent on luck, economic status, what side of the aisle you sit on, or any other factor," writes Nicholas Clement, retired superintendent of Flowing Wells Unified School District. 

Local Opinion: Old West had tougher gun laws than we do

Local Opinion: Old West had tougher gun laws than we do

OPINION: "We should give consideration to gun restrictions in American history when discussing going forward with legitimate gun violence legislation. And for many, the Old West is a beginning reference point. People should do more reading research about this. They would find the Old West had stricter gun laws than we have today," writes Tucsonan Frank Thompson.  

Renée Schafer Horton: Talking with family about guns

Renée Schafer Horton: Talking with family about guns

OPINION: "Sam and I disagree on many issues, but if we weren’t talking, it would be very easy to let those disagreements morph into disgust, and have us turn each other into caricatures of 'our side.' I don’t want that to happen, even if people on the extremes encourage that very thing," writes regular Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Curt Prendergast: Don't forget Mexico in gun reform debate

Curt Prendergast: Don't forget Mexico in gun reform debate

OPINION: "The senators should remember that the Second Amendment doesn't apply to Mexico. If they don't, they will continue to be complicit in fueling violence that our nation's founders never intended to protect," writes Curt Prendergast, the Star's opinion editor.

Local Opinion: Look to the Army for commonsense gun policies

Local Opinion: Look to the Army for commonsense gun policies

OPINION: "Looking back, what the Army was doing with all this training was building a culture of respect for these weapons that is built from an understanding of the power they hold and the responsibility that comes with having access that power. That culture of respect is supported by policies," writes Morgan Abraham, a state representative from Tucson and a candidate for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News