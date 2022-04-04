Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The city of Tucson’s leadership, Mayor Regina Romero and council members, have once again affirmed their commitment to acting on climate.

At the last mayor and council meeting, an update of the climate action and adaptation plan was provided.

Tucson’s commitment to building a Climate Action Plan started at a mayor and council retreat in December 2019. With Mayor Romero elected to lead the city and progressive leaders like Lane Santa Cruz joining the council, a shift in leadership and vision was bound to happen.

In the early months of 2020, Mayor Romero joined a national network and coalition called Climate Mayors. She hired a Climate and Sustainability Advisor and advocated for a local ordinance that would fund green stormwater infrastructure, today called Storm to Shade, a holistic plan to capture stormwater to prevent flooding and improve the overall green canopy of the city.

As part of the mayor’s campaign platform, an early commitment to reducing the urban heat island effect came with the launching of the Tucson Million Tree (TMT) initiative, a plan that has already resulted in the planting or distribution of close to 40,000 trees.

In September of 2020, a Climate Emergency Declaration was passed by the mayor and council, establishing concrete goals of carbon neutrality by 2030 and centering on frontline communities (low-income and people of color). Most importantly, the community survey, listening sessions, and planning are prioritizing frontline communities most impacted by climate change.

In addition, the electrical vehicle readiness roadmap was adopted in February of this year and its implementation is underway, including the creation of a vehicle fleet transition plan, the launching of five electric transit buses, and the adoption of EV ready code amendments for all new residential developments, with multi-family and commercial new buildings in process. The renaming of the landfill in the south side of Tucson to Los Reales Sustainability Campus, reaffirms the city’s commitment to zero waste by 2050.

In order to center equity, an investment to hire a climate action consulting firm was made to complete the climate action and adaptation plan by December of this year. In the next few months, our city will see the culmination of an equity forward and community engagement approach consisting of stakeholder workshops, community dialogues, pop-up events, and climate action promotoras, all of which will shape the final Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

Finally, this holistic plan will for once strategically invest time and resources that will engage Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) perspectives that will shape the future decisions that will lead toward a just, sustainable and equitable future as we build climate-resilient communities.

For more information, visit the City of Tucson Climate Action Hub at climateaction.tucsonaz.gov.

Oscar Medina serves as the Chair for the Sierra Club (AZ) Grand Canyon chapter.

