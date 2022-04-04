 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The city of Tucson’s leadership, Mayor Regina Romero and council members, have once again affirmed their commitment to acting on climate.

At the last mayor and council meeting, an update of the climate action and adaptation plan was provided.

Tucson’s commitment to building a Climate Action Plan started at a mayor and council retreat in December 2019. With Mayor Romero elected to lead the city and progressive leaders like Lane Santa Cruz joining the council, a shift in leadership and vision was bound to happen.

In the early months of 2020, Mayor Romero joined a national network and coalition called Climate Mayors. She hired a Climate and Sustainability Advisor and advocated for a local ordinance that would fund green stormwater infrastructure, today called Storm to Shade, a holistic plan to capture stormwater to prevent flooding and improve the overall green canopy of the city.

People are also reading…

As part of the mayor’s campaign platform, an early commitment to reducing the urban heat island effect came with the launching of the Tucson Million Tree (TMT) initiative, a plan that has already resulted in the planting or distribution of close to 40,000 trees.

In September of 2020, a Climate Emergency Declaration was passed by the mayor and council, establishing concrete goals of carbon neutrality by 2030 and centering on frontline communities (low-income and people of color). Most importantly, the community survey, listening sessions, and planning are prioritizing frontline communities most impacted by climate change.

In addition, the electrical vehicle readiness roadmap was adopted in February of this year and its implementation is underway, including the creation of a vehicle fleet transition plan, the launching of five electric transit buses, and the adoption of EV ready code amendments for all new residential developments, with multi-family and commercial new buildings in process. The renaming of the landfill in the south side of Tucson to Los Reales Sustainability Campus, reaffirms the city’s commitment to zero waste by 2050.

In order to center equity, an investment to hire a climate action consulting firm was made to complete the climate action and adaptation plan by December of this year. In the next few months, our city will see the culmination of an equity forward and community engagement approach consisting of stakeholder workshops, community dialogues, pop-up events, and climate action promotoras, all of which will shape the final Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

Finally, this holistic plan will for once strategically invest time and resources that will engage Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) perspectives that will shape the future decisions that will lead toward a just, sustainable and equitable future as we build climate-resilient communities.

For more information, visit the City of Tucson Climate Action Hub at climateaction.tucsonaz.gov.

Oscar Medina serves as the Chair for the Sierra Club (AZ) Grand Canyon chapter.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

OPINION: "And yet, despite all the governor is doing, trans girls and women will continue to do what we always have done: live, thrive, and support each other in spite of the state’s will that we not," writes Z Nicolazzo, a UA professor who studies transgender issues. 

Local Opinion: Slaughter continues in Afghanistan

Local Opinion: Slaughter continues in Afghanistan

OPINION: "In Tucson we have received roughly 700 refugees. I have spoken with dozens of them. Each tells the same story; family and loved ones are stuck in Afghanistan. And they are being murdered daily," writes Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik.

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

OPINION: "Instead of buying more Zyklon B for state executions, we should use those funds to educate students about the Holocaust. This would be a much better use of taxpayers’ dollars and stop Arizona from gaining global notoriety as the state that adopted Nazi methods of executing prisoners," writes Tucsonan Darian Qureshi.

Local Opinion: Water level at Glen Canyon Dam a sobering sight

Local Opinion: Water level at Glen Canyon Dam a sobering sight

OPINION: "In Arizona, we need to cut water use now to prepare us for a much leaner future and to create surpluses to shore up our struggling reservoirs. Nationally, we need a price on the carbon in fossil fuels to limit warming and stem the destruction of climate change," writes Tucsonan Edward Beshore. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News